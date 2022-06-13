California advances bill to become transgender ‘sanctuary,’ let courts block parents from protecting kids

S.B. 107 was introduced by Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener, who has suggested making drag shows mandatory for schoolkids and previously introduced a bill to let judges exempt some homosexual pedophiles from the sex offender registry.

SACRAMENTO (LifeSiteNews) — California lawmakers are seeking to turn the state into a “sanctuary” for radical transgenderism with a new law encouraging parents to bring their kids to the Golden State to subject them to mutilating “sex-change” surgeries and drugs, National Review reported.

The move comes after California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom previously promised to make California a “sanctuary” for abortion, in defiance of pro-life states around the country which have advanced legislation to protect the unborn.

RELATED: Mother delivers powerful message outlining how the LGBT agenda led her daughter to suicide

National Review reported that S.B. 107, which was brought before the state Judiciary Committee June 8, would amend existing law to “treat refusals to allow puberty blocking, transgender surgeries, or other forms of ‘gender affirming care’” the same way the law currently treats cases of “child abuse and abandonment.”

“Usually, if a parent refuses to return a child to another state after visitation, California courts won’t take jurisdiction,” National Review reported. “But a specific exemption to this general rule is being fashioned when ‘gender affirming care’ is at issue”.

California is set to become a transgender sanctuary state, with a law that encourages children to be brought there to escape court rulings and laws of other jurisdictions. https://t.co/UNpLmV9OjM — National Review (@NRO) June 9, 2022

Families engaged in custody disputes centered around transgender “care” for their kids could find California courts moving in to ensure the child receives destructive hormone and surgical interventions, even against the wishes of the parent opposed to transgender ideology.

According to the proposal, a California court would assume “temporary emergency jurisdiction” if a child is “present in the state” but “has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

RELATED: Democrat obsession with gender treatment is damaging our children

Out-of-state laws that protect children from the irreversible effects of transgender procedures would also “not be enforced or applied” in California, according to the bill.

Moreover, California would refuse to perform “arrests or extraditions” of individuals “pursuant to a criminal action related to the law of another state that criminalizes allowing a person to receive or provide gender-affirming health care,” if those actions would not be considered illegal in the Golden State.

S.B. 107 would put California in direct opposition to Republican-led states like Texas, Idaho, and Alabama, which have moved to protect children from destructive and irreversible transgender surgeries and hormonal interventions.

The California bill was introduced by San Francisco Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener, an openly homosexual lawmaker who previously introduced a bill (S.B. 145) allowing judges to exempt individuals who engage in homosexual sex acts with minors from the state sex offender registry if they’re no more than 10 years older than a minor aged 14 and up. The bill has since been signed into law.

READ: California passes bill letting judges exempt statutory rape offenders from sex registry

Sen. Wiener, who also recently suggested that “drag queen” shows should be made mandatory for California schoolchildren, had tweeted out a summary of S.B. 107 in a lengthy Twitter thread in March.

On Thursday, he announced that he had co-presented the bill with Assemblymember Lori Wilson, characterizing the legislation as a “state of refuge bill” to “protect” “trans kids.”

Today I co-presented our trans state of refuge bill (SB 107) with my colleague Assemblymember Lori Wilson — the only member of the Legislature with a trans child. SB 107 ensures that if families with trans kids come here to flee states that criminalize them, we can protect them. pic.twitter.com/4Y2MxFFawI — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 8, 2022

National Review noted that if S.B. 107 is passed into law, “California will become a transgender sanctuary state, with a law that encourages transgender children to be brought to California to escape court rulings and laws of other jurisdictions when they go against transgender ideology.”

While California’s legislative proposal would formalize a statewide adoption of transgender ideology in opposition to states and parents who hold a traditional view of human sexuality, its provisions and intended effects are not new.

Even before the introduction of the senate bill, parents who object to the “transitioning” of their children have been faced with a hostile court system which sides with the spouse who adheres to transgender ideology.

In 2019, 56-year-old Apple software engineer Ted Hudacko of Richmond, California, fought and lost a bitter legal battle after his wife announced that she wanted a divorce and that their 17-year-old son wanted to become a girl.

LifeSiteNews previously reported that when the matter went to court, the judge (whose own child had “transitioned” to look more like the opposite gender the previous year) sided with the mother, denying Hudacko custody rights over his son.

Though Hudacko has only been permitted to see his son during supervised visits, he has been forced to pay his medical bills as he undergoes medical “transitioning” to look more like a girl.

​​“There’s a lot of unknowns … it’s the permanent changes and lifelong medicalization,” Hudacko said. “Based on the experts I have consulted, he has already been pretty damaged.”

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with the MLB players who refuse to wear Pride colors Show Petition Text 11066 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God. One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing. It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left. SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued. Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77 — Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022 These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian. “Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked. “This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.” It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians. Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022 We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27. Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul. SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys. Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity. Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families. Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with. It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough". SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life. Thank you for signing and sharing this petition. MORE INFORMATION: ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews **Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: Father’s ‘torment’ over ‘trans’ son he hasn’t seen in two years not unlike what other families are going through

“There are a lots of families going through this,” Hudacko added. “It is a special form of torment for them all.”

Meanwhile, the issue isn’t isolated to deep-blue states like California.

Last year, a Texas judge granted full custody of eight-year-old James Younger to his mother, who refers to James as “Luna” and wants to subject him to “gender transitioning” to identify as a girl.

Likewise in 2018, parents in Ohio lost custody of their teenage daughter because a judge ruled that she should be allowed to receive hormones to identify as a boy.

Share











