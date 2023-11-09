California Assembly bill would redefine ‘fertility’ to include men who naturally can’t get pregnant

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) – The California Assembly is considering legislation that would extend health insurance coverage of fertility drugs to men by defining their natural inability to become pregnant as “infertility” in the far-left state’s latest show of support for radical gender-fluid ideology.

SB 729, which already was passed in the state Senate in October, would “require large and small group health care service plan contracts and disability insurance policies issued, amended, or renewed on or after January 1, 2024, to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services,” with “infertility” defined as the inability to reproduce “either as an individual or with their partner” without medical intervention, without any consideration of the distinct mechanics by which the two sexes contribute to reproduction, or whether or not a couple is comprised of both sexes.

The bill also declares that “coverage for the treatment of infertility and fertility services shall be provided without discrimination on the basis of” numerous identity factors, including “gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Democrat state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, who co-authored SB 729, said it “will ensure that queer couples no longer have to pay more out of pocket to start families than non-queer families,” and help bring about “full-lived equality for LGBTQ+ people.”

“Under this bill, most insurance plans would be required to provide in-vitro fertilization services based on someone’s relationship status or sexual orientation,” Heritage Foundation researcher Emma Waters warned. “For single men or male same-sex couples, this means they would need to access a surrogate to carry their child. So the bill is outlining what adults have the right to, but nowhere does it address the needs of the child or safety concerns regarding the child either in [in-vitro fertilization] or in gestational surrogacy.”

Additionally, the California Health Benefits Review Program projects the legislation to increase Californians’ annual insurance premiums for employer health plans by more than $330 million annually.

It is an article of progressive faith that gender is no more than a matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will, with no correlation to biological sex, which in reality is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics.

Only females are physically capable of bearing children, though pro-LGBT activists who assert otherwise would like to reorient society’s understanding of gender to refer exclusively to perception. To that end, the media frequently promotes stories about “pregnant trans men” (who are actually women suffering from gender dysphoria) and research about transplanting wombs into men who “identify” as women.

Absent such semantic maneuvers or artificial machinations, however, all “birthing persons” are in fact mothers.

Same-sex couples can also procure children by using in-vitro fertilization of a surrogate, which is fraught with ethical peril between the creation and destruction of “excess” embryos, the treatment and commodification of surrogate mothers, and the intentional deprivation of children of homes with both a father and a mother. Regardless, IVF does not make the homosexual couples that use it “fertile,” or change the fact that someone else is undergoing the actual pregnancy.

