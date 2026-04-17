California bill would restrict cooperation on illegal abortion, ‘gender transition’ investigations

The Democrats' bill would forbid medical providers from cooperating with outside state or federal investigations of abortion or transgender practices.

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) – California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose new limits on cooperating with legal requests from other states or the federal government for medical records pertaining to abortion or gender transitioning, potentially setting up a showdown with the Trump administration.

Last year, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shut down its “Center for Transyouth Health and Development,” the largest facility for underage “gender transitions” in the United States, after a federal investigation and threat to cut off federal funds to institutions involved in the practice.

That has prompted Democrats in the Golden State to introduce Assembly Bill 1930, which would forbid medical providers from complying with any “civil, criminal, or regulatory inquiry, investigation, subpoena, or summons for information regarding legally protected health care activity” unless it has a sworn affidavit attesting the information will not be used to punish “engaging in any legally protected health care activity;” relates to something that is illegal under California law; or relates to something that is “grounds for professional discipline in California.”

Medical providers would also be required to notify the state Attorney General’s Office within a week and attempt to inform the subjects of the inquiry within 30 days. Violators would be subject to $10,000 penalties for first violations and $15,000 for every subsequent violation.

That effectively means private entities California medical providers would be forbidden from cooperating with outside state or federal investigations of abortion or transgender practices, be it the illegal transportation of a minor across state lines to abort or gender procedures that are legal in California but would still disqualify entities in the state from federal dollars they receive.

Cal Matters reported that lawmakers only discussed AB 1930 for 17 minutes during the bill’s first legislative hearing this week before moving it to the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

“No one should have to fear that seeking lawful medical care in the state of California could put their privacy and their safety at risk,” declared Democrat state Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, the bill’s author.

But U.S. Attorney and former Republican state lawmaker Bill Essayli warned that “any effort by California to restrict the federal government’s lawful use of, or compliance with, subpoenas is unlawful and unenforceable under the Supremacy Clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which declares that the U.S. Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it “shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

That means “if there’s a conflict between federal law on the one hand, and state or local on the other, federal law wins out,” UC Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky agreed.

California has long been known as one of the most far-left states in the Union and under Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has been working to solidify its status as a “sanctuary” for abortion-on-demand and transgenderism. In February, it sued the Trump administration to resist rules that schools keep parents informed if their children identify as a gender other than their true sex.

California law declares a “fundamental right” to abortion, offers taxpayer funding for the practice, and prohibits cooperation with law enforcement from other states attempting to investigate or prosecute abortions across state lines. It also subsidizes abortion pills on college campuses, attempts to punish pro-life pregnancy centers for informing women of the option of abortion pill reversal, has pledged to make up funds Planned Parenthood lost to federal restrictions, and last fall enacted a law letting abortion drugs be mailed without identifying a prescribing doctor or pharmacy on the label to shield facilitators from prosecution by pro-life states.

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