California bishop celebrates second annual ‘LGBTQ+’ Mass during ‘pride’ month

Priests with rainbow-striped stoles concelebrated the sacrilegious Mass at San Bernardino’s cathedral, and a nearby booth featured a blasphemous icon of the Madonna and Child with rainbow halos.

SAN BERNARDINO, California (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Alberto Rojas of the Diocese of San Bernardino on Saturday celebrated the second annual “Embrace Family” Mass for so-called “LGBTQ+” Catholics and their families.

“Let us lift our hands today not in judgment, or in condemnation, but in a collective family embrace,” said Rojas during the Mass’ sermon. “Let us build a community of faith modeled after Jesus, where every human being is met with love and compassion.”

Priests wearing rainbow-striped stoles concelebrated the Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral. The notoriously pro-homosexual Father James Martin, SJ, reposted a clip of Rojas speaking after the Mass, as well as a video scan of a nearby booth set up that included a blasphemous icon of the Madonna and Child with their halos painted with striped rainbow colors.

Bishop Rojas notably omitted any mention of Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

Rojas has a long history of heterodoxy. He was one of several U.S. bishops who signed a 2024 statement organized by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, a pro-LGBT activist group, telling youth who identify as “LGBT” that “God is on your side.” Rojas then withdrew the faculties of a priest in his diocese who criticized him for signing the statement.

In 2023, Rojas also celebrated an “Earth Day Mass” that featured the recitation of various prayers with pagan origins.

In a photo published with the San Bernardino Sun’s coverage of Saturday’s “Embrace” Mass, Rojas can be seen greeting two “married” lesbians, according to the photo caption.

The diocese’s pro-LGBT messaging calls into doubt the claim of Rev. David Andel, liaison and delegate for the diocesan “Embrace ministry,” who said before last year’s inaugural “Embrace” Mass that the so-called “ministry” is in line with Catholic Church teaching. He said that it invites believers “to partake in the sacraments and in the ministerial life of the church,” without qualifying that they must reject LGBT ideology and be in a state of grace to receive Holy Communion.

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