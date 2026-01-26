California children’s hospital stops ‘gender transitions’ due to Trump admin pressure

Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego is ending surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused youth after pushback from the Department of Health and Human Services, calling the move a ‘very difficult decision.’

SAN DIEGO, California (LifeSiteNews) — Another major hospital is throwing in the towel and ceasing to “transition” gender-confused minors thanks to conditions on federal funding, this time in the heart of pro-LGBT territory.

Fox 5 KUSI reports that Rady Children’s Hospital (RCH) in San Diego has confirmed it will stop offering so-called “gender-affirming care” in response to the Trump administration’s crackdown. “[W]e were recently referred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General for Investigation,” the hospital said. “Taken together, these developments affect our role and responsibilities as a provider participating in federal programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.”

“This was a very difficult decision, made to ensure we can continue serving all children and families across the communities we serve,” RCH said, noting that while surgical and chemical “transitions” will end, it plans to continue offering counseling, mental health resources, and care coordination.

RCH is the latest of many hospitals around the country to suspend or abolish their youth “transition” practices in capitulation to one of President Donald Trump’s earliest executive actions upon returning to office. The order ends all federal financial support for “transition” procedures on minors, rescinds or amends all of the Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and calls for a review of the medical literature on the subject, enforcing all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning,” and taking regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners, individuals who attempted “transitioning” before regretting it and returning to life as their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

RCH is no stranger to controversy. In 2023, a California family sued the hospital for secretly videotaping their daughter’s hospital room for evidence of abuse that was never found, when the family sought answers for the girl’s increasingly debilitating array of broken bones, dislocated joints, and chronic pain.

The year before, a former nurse accused Rady of removing her from bedsides for being refusing the COVID-19 shot despite her adherence to regular testing and other measures, despite not testing jabbing employees for COVID infection.

