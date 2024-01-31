Christian baker files new brief in ongoing litigation over refusal to bake LGBT ‘wedding’ cake

The case stems from a 2017 incident in which lesbian ‘couple’ sought to commission a ‘wedding’ cake from Cathy Miller’s bakery in Bakersfield, California.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian baker filed a brief with a California appellate court after she faced state prosecution for refusing to make a cake for a homosexual couple.

Cathy Miller, owner of Cathy’s Creations and Tastries in Bakersfield, California, filed the brief on January 18 after undergoing “over six years of prosecution and a five-day trial on the merits.”

In 2022, a Superior Court judge ruled in her favor in the case brought against her by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). However, California Family Council pointed out, she “is still awaiting a decision from the Court of Appeal of the State of California.”

Now, in the 75-page filing, Miller is asking the Court of Appeal of the State of California, Fifth Appellate District to affirm the Superior Court’s judgment. She is represented by the Thomas More Society and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

The case stems from a 2017 incident in which lesbian “couple” Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio sought to commission a “wedding” cake from Miller’s bakery. When Miller refused due to her Christian belief that marriage is a union between one man and one woman, the pair filed a complaint with the DFEH.

WATCH: Christian baker wins lawsuit over LGBT wedding cake

“Everyone is God’s creation and I love everyone,” Miller previously explained, LifeSite reported. “But there are certain things that violate my conscience, and my conscience will not allow me to participate in things that I feel are wrong. Most of what that’s based on is scripture.”

Years before the request from the lesbian “couple,” Miller had created a list of “design standards” in consultation with her Baptist pastor after receiving vulgar requests for custom work, as noted in the brief.

“For example, Miller will not design cakes that celebrate divorce, display violence, glorify drunkenness or drug use, contain explicit sexual content, or present gory, demonic, or satanic images,” the January filing states, adding that the Christian baker “also will not design cakes that demean any person or group for any reason, or that promote racism, or any other message that conflicts with Christian principles.”

It was in keeping with those design standards that Miller rejected the request to bake a “wedding” cake for the homosexual “couple.”

In a statement supporting Miller, California Family Council vice president Greg Burt said the Christian baker had been clearly within her rights to reject the request.

“A wedding cake undoubtedly signifies that the union is a ‘marriage’ and should be celebrated,” he said. “Every artist and business owner, whether they hold religious or secular beliefs, has the right to decline to convey a message they disagree with.”

Referencing reports of harassment and criminal acts committed against Miller and members of her staff amid the litigation, Burt said “it should go without saying that Miller deserves justice for the crimes and protection from the threats made against her.”

The brief filed with the appellate court states that, since Miller’s “only reason for declining to bake the custom cake was her religious beliefs,” rather than to discriminate against individuals due to protected characteristics, her actions did not violate California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, as had been claimed by the prosecution. The Unruh Act prohibits discrimination by businesses against individuals due to their “sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship, primary language, or immigration status.”

Moreover, Miller contends that the DFEH’s prosecution ran afoul of her First Amendment free speech rights as well as her “free exercise rights under Fulton, Tandon, Lukumi, and another cake-baking case, Masterpiece Cakeshop.”

As referenced in the filing, Miller’s case mirrors a similar situation in Colorado.

Christian baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, has undergone roughly a decade of litigation that began with his 2012 refusal to bake a cake for a homosexual “wedding.”

Phillips won his case in a narrow ruling in 2018, but is now embroiled in another legal battle after a man claiming to be a woman sued him for refusing to create a blue and pink “gender transition” cake. The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case.

READ: Colorado Supreme Court to hear Jack Phillips’ case for refusing to bake ‘gender transition’ cake

While the final resolution for both Phillips’ and Miller’s cases have yet to be decided, a recent Supreme Court decision could work in their favor. Last summer, the nation’s highest court handed down a ruling upholding the religious liberty rights of a graphic designer who refused to create websites to advertise the unions of homosexual “couples.” As LifeSiteNews noted at the time, observers have been hopeful that the June ruling would provide Phillips and other Christian small business owners like Miller long-awaited relief from targeted lawsuits.

Share











