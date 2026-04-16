California Democrats move to punish undercover journalists who expose migrant fraud

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio dubbed the bill the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' after the journalist exposed migrant fraud in Minnesota and California.

(LifeSiteNews) — After independent investigator Nick Shirley exposed rampant daycare fraud in Minnesota and hospice and Medicare fraud in California perpetrated by immigrants, Democrat lawmakers in California have proposed legislation that would target journalists who use undercover video footage to expose fraud.

The bill would criminalize investigative journalism with misdemeanors, $10,000 fines, imprisonment, and content removal.

According to Shirley, under AB 2624 government-funded entities like the misspelled Somali Quality “Learing” Center and others would be protected from being exposed if they operated inside California.

“The enemy truly is within. When our politicians would rather protect fraudsters and illegal migrants, it’s time for us to stand up or face mass oppression from the traitors who ‘rule’ over us,” warned Shirley.

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio slammed state Democrats for voting to advance the controversial measure, saying that the new law would silence citizen journalists and shield taxpayer-funded organizations from public scrutiny.

DeMaio has dubbed AB 2624 the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” for the chilling effect it will have on free speech.

“AB 2624 claims to be about protecting immigrant organizations from ‘threats of violence,’ when in fact the legislation would apply to any left-wing group that claims to provide any services to legal or illegal immigrants,” explains a statement from DeMaio’s office. “For example, under AB 2624 entities like the Somali ‘Learing’ Daycare centers would all be covered if they operated inside California.”

“California Democrats are trying to intimidate citizen watchdog journalists and protect waste and fraud happening in far-Left-wing NGOs,” said DeMaio. “Instead of fixing the fraud problems being uncovered, Sacramento politicians are trying to shut down the people exposing them.”

“AB 2624 would allow activists and taxpayer-funded organizations to demand the removal of video evidence – even if it captures misconduct in plain view – and threaten journalists with massive financial penalties,” continued DeMaio. “That’s not about public safety – it’s about protecting powerful interests.”

“If this bill becomes law, the message is clear to every journalist in California: expose corruption and you will be punished. AB 2624 is an unconstitutional direct attack on transparency and the First Amendment – and it needs to be defeated,” he added.

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