California Democrats propose bill to shield abortion industry from harm done by abortion pills

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) – California Democrats are pushing two new bills to make the most left-wing state in America even more abortion-friendly by immunizing abortion pill manufacturers and distributors from fallout from their use and empowering the state to penalize localities that try to keep the abortion industry out.

Live Action reported that the first bill “would shield manufacturers, distributors, authorized healthcare providers, and individuals from any civil, criminal, or professional liability when transporting, distributing, or administering” mifepristone or misoprostol; and the second would empower California Attorney General Rob Bonta to impose fines on cities that block the construction of new abortion facilities.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear: California will remain a safe haven for reproductive rights and access to abortion care, no matter who is in the White House,” declared Bonta, who is backing both items. “We have been preparing for this moment, and today’s legislation doubles down on our commitment to protect those seeking reproductive healthcare, including access to medication abortion.”

“No individual should face barriers to accessing care due to the deliberate actions of anyone,” added Democrat state Rep. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the author of the second bill. “By empowering the Attorney General to enforce the Reproductive Privacy Act, this legislation ensures that our laws are more than words on paper — they are protections in practice. I’m proud to stand with Attorney General Bonta in defending the reproductive freedoms of every Californian.”

The pro-life California Family Council has vowed to oppose any such legislation in the Golden State.

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and restored the elected branches of government’s right to decide abortion policy through the democratic process, 13 states ban most abortions, with lesser restrictions and regulations on the books in numerous others.

In response, Democrats and the abortion lobby have been working feverishly to reinforce abortion “access” through a variety of strategies. Among them are legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, placing abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions, and expanding the distribution of abortion pills into pro-life states by letting them be ordered and dispensed by mail, making abortion bans harder to enforce.

Helmed by far-left Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, California is one of the leaders of the effort, working to solidify its status as a “sanctuary” for residents of neighboring states who wish to dispose of their preborn children.

California law declares a “fundamental right” to abortion, offers taxpayer funding for the practice, and prohibits cooperation with law enforcement from other states attempting to investigate or prosecute abortions across state lines. It also subsidized abortion pills on college campuses, and even attempts to punish pro-life pregnancy centers for informing women of the option of abortion pill reversal.

