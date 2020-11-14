California gov. parties at exclusive restaurant as citizens banned from multi-family gatherings

CALIFORNIA, November 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this month California Governor Gavin Newsom dined at “one of the world's most exclusive restaurants” with “people from several other households,” Politico reported. For nearly all of 2020, Newsom has presided over one of America’s strictest lockdowns, which currently includes a ban on gatherings of more than three households.

“Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer,” reads the “Guidance for Private Gatherings,” issued by the California Department of Public Health on October 9.

Newsom, a Democrat, with other members of his party around the country — such as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — has been discouraging people from celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

Honestly I can’t get over the fact that governors are now telling us how many family members we can have in our own homes and a lot of people are happy to go along with it. It’s insane. I don’t think we even appreciate how insane it is. Words can’t describe it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 12, 2020

We've been worried about the War on Christmas but the Dems just snuck in the side entrance and canceled Thanksgiving instead — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 13, 2020

Yes, the Left said "Cancel Thanksgiving."



Read it. https://t.co/hHQ4ns0Rp9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2020

The California rules apply to private gatherings which the state defines as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place.”

Californians are also banned from socializing for more than two hours.

“While the First Partner and I followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, I should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom said. The dinner had been to honor one of his top political advisors. It took place at The French Laundry, where meals range from just over $300 for a single person to $2,500 for two people.

Newsom joins a long list of leftists and liberal politicians who have flouted their own coronavirus rules to riot and/or protest (Black Lives Matter activists), get their hair done (Lightfoot; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi), freely breathe air without cloth obstructing their nose and mouth (CNN’s Chris Cuomo), commit adultery (Neil Ferguson, the U.K. professor whose errant predictions of millions of COVID-19 deaths led to many lockdowns), celebrate perceived political victories (Joe Biden supporters), and mourn the dead (attendees of the funeral of Rep. John Lewis, D-GA).

