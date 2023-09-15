California mayor spanked by drag queen in front of children during Democratic fundraiser

Local Democrats insist no minors were present and Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony brushed off criticism, but the fundraiser was advertised as open to ages 15 and up.

BURBANK, California (LifeSiteNews) – A Democrat mayor in California became a subject of criticism this week for video of him being spanked by a drag queen during a party fundraiser, but he and sympathetic media say the real controversy is that anyone reacted negatively.

Influential “woke” watchdog account Libs of TikTok highlighted on the video, taken during Santa Clarita Valley Democrats’ Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser over the weekend and first posted to Instagram, in which Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony can be seen getting spanked by drag queen Roxy Wood to attendees’ amusement.

WATCH: Konstantine Anthony- the Mayor of Burbank, California, received a spanking from a drag queen in front of children at a Democrat campaign event yesterday. Full story here! https://t.co/G6BudDFuGs pic.twitter.com/Dxb5bJ9Cuw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2023

Wood had advertised the event as “not suitable for children” and open to people age 15 and up. Anthony himself commented on the Instagram video, “Jealous???”

Anthony responded via X, initially claiming it was a “private 21+ event” with no children present, to which Libs of TikTok noted the 15+ advertising. Anthony continued to insist children were not present. She produced a photo of an event with one child present, which Anthony said was a second event eleven hours earlier:

So why does the advertisement say 15+? pic.twitter.com/nPjmPQyzx0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

So you agree you lied about it being a private 21+ event? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

That's a completely different event 11 hours earlier. Care to admit you were wrong yet? — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

“This is an excellent example of the humiliation a man will subject himself to in order to pander to the degenerate alphabet cult crowd,” reacted State Assembly candidate James Clarke in the Instagram comments. “He debases the honor of elected office every time he appears in public.”

KTLA reported that Santa Clarita Valley Democrats said nobody younger than 18 was present, and Anthony addressed the controversy during a Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday. “There were some shenanigans, some silly stuff happened, it was all fun and games,” he said. “Unbeknownst to the people in attendance, there was a secret video that was made and then shared to a very prominent hate group,” leading to “some of the most vile hate speech that I have ever seen.”

A Los Angeles Times headline also decided the real story was the video having “fueled a flood of anti-LGBTQ hate.”

“Suddenly now that I’m associating with queer folks, I am ‘unbecoming of a mayor,'” Anthony complained to the Times. “Nobody had any problem with me beforehand, and all of the shenanigans I participated in as a public official, because they found it hilarious and heartwarming and [saw me as] a man of the people who behaves outside the norm of our stuffy democracy.”

In July, Anthony dismissed controversy over Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, which includes graphic depictions of sexual relations between a man and a boy that libraries across the country have made available to minors despite having been described as pornographic, first by asking if people were objecting to “simply a book that has a gay person in it,” then after being given examples of its graphic material on the grounds that middle school is when children begin to learn about sex anyway.

Long recognized as the most far-left state in the Union, California recently passed legislation that would alter Section 3011 of the California Family Code to require judges to factor whether or not parents “affirm” a child’s “transgender” identity into custody disputes, with many fearful that refusal to do so may be considered “abuse.” That bill is still awaiting a signature from Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

