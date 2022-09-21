California nurse fired for refusing COVID jab gives powerful testimony against county vaccine mandate

(LifeSiteNews) — A former California nurse shared an emotional testimony last week about her job loss after refusing the COVID-19 shot and raising concerns about vaccine-related heart conditions in young children.

Tawny Buettner, who had been a nurse for 13 years in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Rady Children’s Hospital, spoke at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting on September 13, during which she criticized the COVID-19 policies of supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

“I was ridiculed by those who were supposed to be my colleagues and my friends,” Buettner said in her statement. “I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan. I am the one who lost my career in pediatric cardiovascular ICU care. I took care of children who had COVID. I never got COVID at the hospital. I tested twice a week. I wore my PPE because I love my job, and I love this community.”

“I took care of those children who came in with myocarditis after the vaccine,” she told the board. “I talked to doctors … saying, ‘Why aren’t we reporting these to VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System]? Who is going to report these to VAERS?’ It was an unspoken thing that we were not allowed to talk about openly on the unit.”

According to KUSI News, Buettner was “removed from the bedside” in October 2021 due to San Diego County enforcing a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Apparently, other hospitals in the county allowed nurses to remain employed with exemptions.

Rady Children’s Hospital “removed the unvaccinated nurses because they were too great a risk,” but vaccinated employees were not being tested.

“Buettner was placed on unpaid unprotected leave for six months, then officially terminated from her job on March 1, 2022,” the article states. “She explained that she didn’t realize how much passion she had for being a nurse and saving children’s lives until it was taken from her.”

“I sat through the Board of Supervisors meeting and was listening to the comments … and I had a completely separate speech that I wanted to give,” Buettner said in an interview. “The topic was specifically on money allocation for testing and the continuance of the [county] emergency order.”

“When I got up there, I just was explaining who I was and realized, I’m not a nurse anymore,” she continued. “I don’t take care of these children anymore. And that’s the speech that I ended up giving.”

“I was never disciplined, I’ve never had any complaints, I was always someone who was considered a leader on my unit, and then I was removed from the bedside because of politics.”

Buettner explained that her purpose in speaking out at the meeting was “to hold Nathan Fletcher accountable for … his poor leadership” regarding his degradation of those who opposed vaccine policies, accusing them of spreading misinformation. She said that since losing her job, she is “trying to be an advocate” for all the healthcare professionals and hospital employees who were also fired.

“Because of the rhetoric that has gone on, because of the fact that those within hospital leadership are able to make claims that we have found … are unsubstantiated in many respects,” she said. “We know the vaccine does not prevent infection. We know it doesn’t prevent transmission. And so, we need to be able to have a conversation about that and allow people to continue to work within their jobs.”

Over the past two years, healthcare professionals who challenge the COVID-19 vaccines have consistently faced termination from their positions. In November 2021, British Columbia placed over 4,000 medical workers on leave for their decision to refuse the vaccine. Similarly, New York declared a state of emergency after demanding vaccination for all healthcare professionals.

More recently, a Canadian nurse was fired for refusing the vaccine in May. Like Buettner, she began advocating against COVID-19 mandates and in support of the freedom to work regardless of political agendas.

