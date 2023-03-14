California school forces students to watch sexualized drag show led by their peers

ELK GROVE, California (LifeSiteNews) — California students were recently exposed to a sexualized drag show, sponsored by their school and featuring their peers as performers.

The incident sparked local outrage from parents which was further publicized when the Twitter account Libs of TikTok exposed Pleasant Grove High School yesterday for including a student drag performance in a multicultural event earlier this month.

On March 3, the school sponsored a gathering to celebrate various “cultures,” including gender-confused youth who “identify” as members of the LGBT community. The event concluded with a performance by the school’s LGBT group, featuring five cross-dressing boys who danced provocatively in front of students at a basketball court. Students were required to attend the event, which took place during school hours.

The student introducing the act — dressed in a white dress, heeled boots, a wig, and heavy make-up — declared that “gender and sexuality aren’t a race or ethnicity, but still a culture.” “Pride is a part of your culture and pride in itself is a protest,” the boy said to the crowd, according to a four-minute video of the event.

Five additional “drag queens” were introduced in the performance. At one point or another, all six kids threw off an outer garment to show more revealing clothing underneath. Wearing either tight pants or short skirts, the performers began the show with provocative movements.

“My son said to me, ‘Mom, I’m just going to put my head down,’” one mother of a student told a local CBS news outlet. “I texted him back and said you can leave if you are not comfortable, and he said that they were not allowed to.”

Another mother added that “sexualizing kids under the umbrella of inclusivity” is “where it draws a line.”

In her report, Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok included a screenshot of an email sent to parents before the event, which failed to mention the presence of the drag performance at the gathering. The email explained that “during the day, students will be attending one of two shows in the morning. Due to space constrictions, these assemblies are for students only.”

Following parental backlash, the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) released a statement defending the mandatory drag performance taking place without parental knowledge or consent, stating that the show “was held in full compliance with student codes of conduct and existing requirements for on-campus events.”

“All performances at the multicultural assembly were approved by school staff and administration with the support of EGUSD Secondary Education. All EGUSD students are protected under numerous federal, state and district anti-discrimination laws. California and federal law require schools to afford students equal opportunity and access to the school’s activities and programs, in a manner that is consistent with each student’s gender identity and gender expression.”

Under the leadership of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, California consistently pushes the LGBT agenda onto impressionable young people. In 2021, his team banned state-funded travel to Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia because state legislation about gender ideology was viewed by California as discriminatory against gender confused individuals.

Last September, Newsom signed into law a bill prohibiting California doctors from releasing medical information related to minors who cross state lines seeking mutilating surgeries and hormones to authorities from other states. The law also prevents police from arresting anyone violating out-of-state laws about medical intervention for gender confused kids and enables courts to take custody of children who fled to the state for this purpose.

Newsom’s support of the LGBT agenda continues amid efforts from conservative leaders to protect children from the same ideology. Last month, the attorney general of Missouri called for a strict ban on drag shows in any part of school curriculum. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders enacted legislation a few weeks later to prevent children in Arkansas from attending highly sexualized events, including drag shows.

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a law banning drag shows and medical intervention for gender confused minors in his state.

