California Senate passes bill mandating insurance coverage of IVF, surrogacy for homosexuals

The bill would redefine 'infertility' in California law to include homosexual partners and extend mandatory coverage of in vitro fertilization to them.

SACRAMENTO (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest example of the Golden State’s efforts to satisfy the LGBT lobby, California lawmakers are in the process of redefining “infertility” in state law to extend mandatory coverage of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to homosexual partners.

Fox News reports that Senate Bill 729, which the California Senate passed in May, defines “infertility” as “a person’s inability to reproduce either as an individual or with their partner without medical intervention,” a definition encompassing couples that are naturally non-procreative because they are comprised of two men or two women, putting them under state mandates for insurance companies to cover IVF procedures and surrogacy services.

It would also “require large group, small group, and individual health care service care plan contracts and disability insurance policies issued, amended, or renewed on or after January 1, 2024, to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services” and “revise the definition of infertility, and would remove the exclusion of in vitro fertilization from coverage.”

In California, the average cost for IVF procedures ranges from $8,000-13,000 and surrogacy from $14,000-46,000, according to the Pacific Fertility Center of Los Angeles, indicating substantial increases in health insurance costs should the legislation become law.

The proposed law, which is expected to clear the state Assembly and be signed by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, brings together two distinct but related social controversies, in IVF/surrogacy and homosexual parenting.

IVF is fraught with ethical peril, as it entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over. Similarly, surrogacy reduces the act of carrying and delivering a child to a service for strangers, setting up biological mothers to be torn from the children they carry.

Both are highly useful to homosexual couples who wish to obtain children, despite both the dark sides of the processes and the fact that same-sex parenting intentionally deprives children of an ideal environment.

A substantial amount of social science literature supports the conviction that children are best served by homes with both a mother and a father, which reflects biblical truth, as each sex tends to bring unique strengths and emphases to parenting, which complement one another; and gives children a positive role model of their own sex as well as helping them understand and relate to the opposite sex. By contrast, a homosexual male couple would by definition lack a mother, and a lesbian couple would be unable to provide a father.

