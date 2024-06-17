California Senate passes bill to ensure schools can hide child’s gender confusion from parents

Assembly Bill 1955 would ban public schools from letting staff inform parents their children are suffering from gender dysphoria unless the child consents.

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) – The California Senate voted 29-8 on Thursday to forbid public schools from requiring parents be notified of whatever gender confusion their children may be experiencing, with state leftists framing the issue as a choice between parental rights and preventing teen suicide.

Assembly Bill 1955 “would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s (so-called) sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law,” according to the text.

The legislation is meant to codify a policy directive attempted last year by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and blocked by Judge Roger Benitez as a “trifecta of harm” against children’s needs, parental rights, and teachers’ consciences.

The California Family Council (CFC) previously warned that it “marginalizes parents, preventing them from receiving critical information about their children. Parents need to be informed partners in addressing issues of gender identity, ensuring their children receive the support and guidance they need within the family unit.”

The Associated Press reported that the bill cleared a party-line vote after an hour of debate. It quotes prior testimony by a recent “transgender” high-school graduate from Rocklin Unified School District, who captured the “pro” side of the issue by relaying the importance of a confidant teacher “who had displayed her dedication and empathy toward all her students,” telling lawmakers that “having a trusted adult is paramount to ensuring a queer kid makes it to their next birthday.”

Opponents pushed back against the notion that children’s own parents should be presumed the enemy.

“If we include the parents, that’s the best way to take something from people being angry and mad to developing a solution that works for everybody,” Republican state Sen. Kelly Seyarto argued. CFC vice president Greg Burt added, “You don’t assume that all parents are unsafe.”

But a significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

The danger of keeping parents in the dark about such developments is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself in 2019 after trying to live as a man for three years.

Despite such facts and examples, the indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality and other left-wing agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even socially “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas, regardless of their treatment of or rapport with gender-confused students.

AB 1955 has already passed the California Assembly as well and is now awaiting work to resolve differences between amendments passed in both chambers before being sent to Newsom’s desk for final approval, which it will almost certainly receive.

Newsom’s California is particularly adamant about imposing LGBT dictates on all aspects of society. The far-left governor has previously imposed fines on retailers who do not establish designated “gender-neutral” sections for children’s merchandise, threatened the custody of parents who refuse to affirm their children’s gender confusion, and housed self-professed “transgender” males – including sex predators – in women’s prisons.

Share











