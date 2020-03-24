California to use drones to ‘monitor’ shutdown: Latest coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s live coronavirus updates from March 13 to 19 are HERE. LifeSite’s live coronavirus updates from March 20 to 23 are HERE.

March 24, 2020, 12:58 p.m.: Former president and CEO of EWTN Dan Burke has the coronavirus and is in intensive care at a hospital, he announced on Facebook.

March 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Virginia and West Virginia are the latest American states to implement draconian measures restricting freedom of movement and assembly because of the coronavirus.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. tonight, in Virginia, public or private gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. Businesses like hair salons, gyms, and theaters will be closed. Businesses like grocery stores, liquor stores, doctor offices, home improvement stores, and pet stores will remain open. This allegedly will last through April 23, 2020.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered his constituents to remain at home. They may still go to the store, walk their dogs, and go to the doctor. The full order can be viewed here.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a similar lockdown last night.

The Washington Examiner reports on the increasing use of drones to monitor and communicate with citizens: