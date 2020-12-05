Californians to protest at home of LA mayor who banned ‘non-essential’ walking

LOS ANGELES, California, December 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Californians will gather at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. for a “Flash[light] Mob signal demonstration” against his draconian lockdown.

“Join us on the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor — This is what you can do to honor the men and women who battled against tyranny,” says LDPglobal.org. “LDP” stands for lockdown protest.

“LDP is a global movement of local ‘Flash[light] Mob’ protests,” the site says. “Join your neighbors as we gather at a central point in each city to shine flashlights directly into the sky — why? To send a worldwide signal that lockdowns are not acceptable to the people.”

LDP is a global community of “people uniting to fight against tyranny in the form of unethical and unscientific lockdowns,” it says.

“We know that politicians are using COVID-19 and fear to increase power and assert control over the people, and we will not accept it. We know that lockdowns are LETHAL. Not only have many people died as a direct result of restrictions and controls issued by ‘leaders’ and ‘experts’, it is obvious that the lockdowns are intended to destroy middle class life and small business while large multinational corporations grow larger. The only thing the ‘experts’ are protecting is their own power.”

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, promoted the site via her Twitter account.

Garcetti, whose residence at 605 S Irving Blvd will be the site of the Sunday protest, recently banned walking that is supposedly unnecessary. People in Los Angeles may not “travel by foot” unless they are doing so for what Garcetti has deemed an “essential” reason, according to his December 2, 2020 order. In addition to walking, travel by “bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit” is banned. There are “limited exceptions” to this, The Daily Caller noted.

“Garcetti also ordered all residents living in the city ‘to remain in their homes,’ forcing businesses that require in-person attendance to shut down. Gatherings that include individuals from more than one household are prohibited,” the Daily Caller reported. “However, the order has exceptions for a host of activities including ‘outdoor faith-based services’ and for those ‘participating in an in-person outdoor protest while wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing, and observing the Los Angeles County Protocol for Public Demonstrations.’”

Garcetti’s order counts cannabis dispensaries as healthcare operations and thus they may remain open; “fitness and exercise gyms and similar facilities” do not count as such and must be closed.

“We are apolitical, we are universal, we welcome all people from left to right, and urge you all to join this fight,” LDP Global’s website says.

