California’s transgender ‘sanctuary’ law takes effect for kids seeking chemical, genital mutilation

California (LifeSiteNews) — The beginning of the New Year means that a series of radical bills passed by California legislators will now go into effect.

The Golden State is now considered a “sanctuary” for gender-confused teens who want to run away from their parents or are being encouraged by only one parent to chemically and surgically mutilate their bodies.

Out-of-state laws that protect children from transgender drugs and surgeries will “not be enforced or applied” in California, according to the bill. Senate Bill 107 also requires the state to ignore child custody agreements in other states that might forbid the “transitioning” of kids, such as in the case of Jeff Younger, the Texas parent whose ex-wife is pushing their son pretend to be a woman.

The bill’s chief sponsor was San Francisco Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener, an openly homosexual legislator who who previously pushed through a bill that allows judges to exempt individuals who engage in homosexual sex acts with minors from the state sex offender registry if they’re no more than 10 years older than a minor aged 14 and up.

Tonight at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families. As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

California’s push to encourage the chemical and surgical mutilation of kids comes despite the mounting evidence against transgenderism, which is the false belief that someone can change his or her sex. For example, the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence concluded that research cited to justify chemical interventions on gender-confused kids were not trustworthy but were still used to promote puberty blocking drugs. “The quality of evidence for these outcomes was assessed as very low certainty using [a] modified [evidence review].”

The French Academy of Medicine released a statement in 2022 that concluded that children should not be given puberty blockers. However, California has ignored these warnings, and others from credentialed medical experts, as it continues to push the LGBT agenda.

Yet, while the state will prohibit providing actual assistance, such as counseling, to someone struggling with gender-confusion, it also prohibits medical professionals from criticizing whatever the mainstream stance is on COVID-related issues.

Assembly Bill 2098 will criminalize the rights of medical professionals to share their opinions on COVID-19 issues, such as vaccines, masking, and lockdowns.

AB-2098, the “physician misinformation bill” goes into effect as law in California.

Physicians can no longer communicate nuanced risk about mRNA COVID vaccines to their patients without potentially having their licenses revoked.https://t.co/VHbHlKpgar pic.twitter.com/hlMxYJth2H — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) January 2, 2023

However, as the Liberty Justice Center wrote in its analysis, even the alleged scientific experts have changed their minds. “Under the terms of the new law, California’s Medical Board is authorized to punish doctors who share COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ with their patients. The law defines ‘misinformation’ as anything that ‘is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus,'” the group wrote.

However, as the conservative group noted, the “consensus” has changed on a variety of issues.

It wrote:

But the scientific consensus has been evolving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and other public health authorities have constantly shifted their public presentation of scientific data. At the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities insisted the public not wear masks, then soon reversed that decision. Governor Newsom himself closed schools and even outdoor spaces— policies now widely acknowledged as unscientific and harmful.

The establishment scientific experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, all said that the COVID-19 injections would prevent transmission of the virus, a statement now proven to be false and unsupported by data.

One board in California will now dictate what the “truth” is concerning COVID, despite some members not even being doctors themselves. The current board president is an attorney with a background in environmental and land use law. Several other members are lawyers as well, while one has a background in communications and marketing.

But while the California medical board will turn over the decision on medical licensing to a few doctors and attorneys, it will make sure that nurses can kill babies in the womb now.

Despite the fact that California already allows abortion up until the moment of birth, for any reason, the state still found a way to go even further in the destruction of innocent human life.

Now, nurses and nurse-midwives can commit abortions without any supervision by a doctor or surgeon, thanks to Senate Bill 1375. The legislation expands a 2013 law that allowed nurses and nurse-midwives to abort babies as long as a doctor supervised. “This bill would authorize a nurse practitioner who has completed training required by these provisions and who is functioning pursuant to certain advanced practice provisions to perform an abortion by aspiration techniques without supervision by a physician and surgeon,” the summary states.

On the opposite end, LifeSiteNews maintains a list and map of which states are moving to pass pro-life laws and protect preborn babies and women from the harms of abortion. Read more here.

