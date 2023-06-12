Call of Duty streamer sees surge in Twitter followers after criticizing LGBT indoctrination of kids

Nick Kolcheff was punished by Call of Duty for tweeting that LGBT activists should 'leave little children alone,' but he ended up gaining 50,000 followers.

(LifeSiteNews) — A streamer of the popular “Call of Duty” war video games found his popularity grow after he stood up against the indoctrination of children into LGBT ideology and faced punishment from Call of Duty.

The streamer, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, responded to a tweet about fights that broke out in California outside of a school board meeting, as pro-LGBT activists fought with Armenian Americans and Hispanics who oppose the sexualization of kids in schools.

While his tweets led Activision-owned Call of Duty to remove his merchandise from its store, his advocacy led to an increase in followers. “Nick’s follower count on Twitter has grown by around 50,000 since June 8, despite the fact that Nick was actually losing hundreds of followers a day prior to the tweet, according to social media stat tracking site SocialBlade,” Dexerto reported.

During the school board meeting last week, parents raised concerns about the school district’s LGBT-related policies, including allowing use of locker rooms and bathrooms based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

“Let people love who they love and live your own life,” one pro-LGBT streamer tweeted.

“They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue,” Kolcheff responded. He was the 10th highest video game earner in 2020, according to Complex.

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

“Due to recent events, we have removed the ‘NICKMERCS Operator’ bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store,” Call of Duty tweeted on June 8, in response to another tweet. The series of video games is owned by Activision.

“We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.” Call of Duty was selling a “skin” for $20, which allowed players to look like Kolcheff.

Kolcheff defended his comments in the face of the censorship by Call of Duty.

“I just don’t think it’s any place for a teacher or a school — I don’t think it’s the place to speak about things like that,” he said on his livestream. “It’s not that I think it shouldn’t be spoken about. If that’s what you got from that tweet, then you’re just wrong.”

His popularity also could have been aided by a show of support from a fellow streamer who goes by the name “TimTheTatman” who asked Call of Duty to remove his “bundle” from the store in support of Kolcheff.

.@NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle@CallofDuty — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 10, 2023

The tweet has over 25 million views as of Monday morning.

The issue of LGBT propaganda in schools has been a point of conflict between leftist activists and concerned parents for the past several years.

Opposition to the sexualization of kids in schools was the focal point of Florida legislation that prohibited discussion of sexual topics in K-3. The law has now been expanded to 12th grade, with exceptions for talking about gender and sexual identity in the context of a health class. All material must be “age appropriate.”

One Florida public school teacher, who is being investigated for showing kids a movie with a homosexual character, has faced backlash for claiming that parents do not have rights once their kids enter a school building.

The rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their kids in alignment with their religious and moral values “are gone when your child is in the public school system,” fifth-grade teacher Jenna Barbee told CNN recently.

