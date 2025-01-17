CALL TO ACTION: Help stop Catholic school teachers from bringing back LGBT ‘pride’ flag

Parents and supporters must take action on January 21 to defend the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board’s decision to ban gay Pride flags flying outside school properties as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association fights the ruling.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Last June, we achieved a jaw-dropping victory by preventing the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board from flying the gay “Pride” flag outside any of its buildings, but this victory is in danger of being completely erased!

As you may recall, in the “Miracle on Matheson Blvd,” hundreds of parents and community members prayed and contacted their trustees. As a result, we flipped what looked to be a 9-2 vote in favor of a tragic change to the flag policy to a 6-3 vote against the flying of “additional flags” (including the Pride flag) where there are available flagpoles.

Sure, it’s just a flag, but it symbolizes so much more. It’s a proxy battle for a bigger culture war.

The message we sent is: those struggling with gender dysphoria or same-sex attraction do not have to go down a path of sinfulness and sterility; they can rediscover their identities as children of God, called to follow Christ in the way of the Cross. We can resist LGBT propaganda, which idolizes the self and sows the lie that transformation of heart is not needed.

We gave hope to the whole nation, in fact, proving that it is possible to push against the woke agenda – and even reclaim ground!

So, of course, LGBT activists and the mainstream media got angry. And as it turns out, they’re still angry.

We have just discovered that the Dufferin-Peel Elementary & Secondary Units of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) plan to delegate at the next By-Law/Policies Review Committee meeting with the hope of getting the Pride flag raised again.

This is no surprise, because for years now, OECTA has been marching in the annual Pride Parade, which is well-known for its public displays of nudity, fetishes, and simulated sex acts. It betrayed Catholic values long ago.

So, the horn has been sounded! The faithful must return to the front ready to defend the gains we’ve made.

Please contact your trustee and respectfully ask him or her not to re-open the flag policy… unless it is to prohibit the display of Pride flags within schools (which, unfortunately, is still happening, despite the policy that prevents them from flying outside schools).

Here’s the contact information for the DPCDSB trustees:

Trustee Mario Pascucci

Mississauga Wards: 1 & 3

Tel: 905-302-3096 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Herman Viloria

Mississauga Wards 2 & 8

Tel: 416-452-9345 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Thomas Thomas

Mississauga Ward 5

Tel: 905-601-4345 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Luz del Rosario

Mississauga Ward 6 & 11

Tel: 416-528-6447 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Darryl Brian D’Souza

Brampton Wards: 2, 5 & 6

Phone: 416-528-8515 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Brea Corbet

Mississauga Wards 9 & 10

Tel: 905-301-9373 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Anisha Thomas

Brampton Wards 1, 3 & 4

Tel: 437-215-1676 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Paula Dametto-Giovannozzi

Caledon/Dufferin

Tel: 437-215-7139 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Shawn Xaviour

Brampton Wards 7-10

Tel: 416-528-9622 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Bruno Iannicca

Mississauga Ward 7

Tel: 905-270-0536 Email: [email protected]

Trustee Stefano Pascucci

Mississauga Ward 4

Tel: 416-508-5543 Email: [email protected]

Please show up on Tuesday, January 21 by 7 p.m. at the DPCDSB Catholic Education Centre (40 Matheson Blvd W, Mississauga) for the By-Law/Policies Review Committee meeting.

We know that our presence (and our prayers!) made all the difference the last time around. We learned that the trustees can be swayed, particularly if it means avoiding controversy. They can listen to a small but vocal handful of dissident, activist teachers, or they can listen to the good teachers, parents, other ratepayers – voters – and the Church!

We need you there to storm Heaven with your prayers. Please bring along some family members and friends from your parish. This is a group effort – spearheaded by the Holy Spirit. We must draw together in defense of our schools and our children.

As per Galatians 6:9: “Let us never grow weary in doing what is right, for if we do not give up, we will reap our harvest in due time.”

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

