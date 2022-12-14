Cambridge Dictionary caves to LGBT agenda, redefines ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to include ‘trans’ people

The new definition includes 'an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Caving to LGBT ideology, Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definitions of “man” and “woman” to include “transgender” individuals.

According to the online version of this dictionary, a man is no longer simply “an adult male human being.” The new definition includes “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

To further explain the added definition, Cambridge Dictionary continues, “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born).” Another example reads, “Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition [sic].”

Similarly, the dictionary claims that a woman can be more than “an adult female human being.”

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with Christian daycare worker fired for refusing to indoctrinate kids with LGBT agenda Show Petition Text 7621 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition A large childcare chain in the United States just fired a faithful Christian caretaker for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to children. As reported on LifeSiteNews, Bright Horizons Children’s Center in California terminated the contract of Nelli Parisenkova for not reading LGBT-themed books to children as young as 1 year-old. Parisenkova, a devout Christian who worked for the company for four years, requested to not read the books because they violated her deeply held religious beliefs. Instead of tolerating Nelli’s Christian faith, Bright Horizons demanded she 'celebrate diversity' or leave. After refusing to comply with this unjust ultimatum, Parisenkova’s boss expelled her from the building, which forced her to walk 20 minutes in 96-degree heat to the bus stop where she had to wait another 45 minutes. Parisenkova is now suing Bright Horizons Children’s Center for violating her religious freedom, and she needs your help to raise public awareness about this assault on her human rights. Sign this petition today to tell Nelli Parisenkova that you stand with her and her Christian faith against the LGBT agenda being pushed by Bright Horizon’s Children’s Center. Bright Horizons thinks it can bully devout Christians like Nelli into submitting to their leftist ideology. Do not let them get away with it! We all must take a stand to ensure these attacks on our shared Christian faith come to an end. Here are the plain and simple facts: No child should be brainwashed to believe that marriage is between two men or two women.

No child should be told that boys can become girls, or that girls can become boys.

No child should be indoctrinated with the erroneous belief there are more than two genders, or that people can choose their gender identity. This is not education. This is propaganda. Nelli Parisenkova was RIGHT to protect children from LGBT indoctrination and she was RIGHT to invoke her Christian faith in doing so. SIGN THIS PETITION NOW to tell her she is not alone in this fight! MORE INFORMATION: Daycare center fired employee for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to toddlers: lawsuit Christian woman fired for resisting LGBT agenda takes on Corporate America: Monday, October 24 Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth” is also a woman, according to Cambridge Dictionary. Some examples listed below the updated definition include “she was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “mary [sic] is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

Notice that the dictionary writers say “*they* may have been.” They couldn’t bring themselves to write “she may have been,” because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell. https://t.co/0en1sGfNMq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2022

“The problem with this attempted rebrand is that it’s totally nonsensical,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said. “The new definitions contradict common sense, science, and even the left’s own narrative. And it accomplishes the latter feat by conflating sex and gender—two categories that the left still pretends to insist are distinct.”

Walsh opened his show on Tuesday with a discussion of the updated definitions, emphasizing that “words cannot be subjectively defined. It cannot be left up to each individual on their own to decide what any given word means because the essence of language is that…it is a way for people to convey meaning to each other, but that’s not possible if words and their definitions are not communally understood.”

Walsh also pointed out that the lack of objective definitions is what leads to the circular argument he received from many of his guests on his What Is A Woman? documentary, saying that “the question what is a woman has proven to be—if I may say so—one of the most effective counter arguments against the left ever. Period. In fact, it’s been so effective and devastating that they are now literally rewriting the dictionary in response to it.”

With the rise of extremist LGBT agenda, dictionaries have begun adding and updating terms to align with the “transgender” ideology. In 2020, Merriam-Webster modified its definition of “female” as someone “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.” Similarly, a “male” is someone “having a gender identity that is the opposite of female.” This change was highly publicized by Walsh over the summer.

Previously, in 2019, the same dictionary announced its inclusion of various terms and phrases created by the LGBT agenda, one of which is “bottom surgery.” This refers to a medical procedure attempting to mutilate a penis into a vagina, or vice versa. “Bottom surgery” is one of many surgeries and medical interventions pushed on gender-confused minors and adults.

Dictionary.com announced this week that its “word of the year” for 2022 is “woman,” which it defines as “an adult female person.”

“Our selection of woman as our 2022 Word of the Year reflects how the intersection of gender, identity, and language dominates the current cultural conversation and shapes much of our work as a dictionary,” the site explained. There was a “surge in lookups” of the definition of “woman” after in March Senator Marsha Blackburn asked then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word (“I’m not a biologist,” the now-justice responded).

But ultimately, “the word belongs to each and every woman—however they define themselves,” claimed dictionary.com.

RELATED

Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What is a Woman?’ is a groundbreaking exposé of transgender lies

Webster’s Dictionary alters word’s definition to match senator’s pro-LGBT diatribe

Merriam-Webster dictionary crowns ‘nonbinary’ pronoun ‘they’ as 2019 ‘word of the year’

Share











