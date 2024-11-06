Campaign Life Coalition corrects Liberal MP for spreading ‘misinformation’ about the group

Campaign Life Coalition is demanding one of Trudeau’s top MPs apologize for spreading 'misinformation' after she falsely claimed the group has stated that there are no pro-abortion Conservative MPs, which is unfortunately not the case.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s top pro-life group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), is demanding one of Trudeau’s top MPs apologize for spreading “misinformation” after she falsely claimed the group has said that no Conservative MPs are pro-abortion, which is unfortunately not the case.

Tuesday, when asked about the impact the U.S. federal election could have on abortion in the nation, Liberal MP Karina Gould responded by pivoting to Canadian politics, saying that “the Campaign Life Coalition has stated that there is not a single MP that is pro-choice in the Conservative Party of Canada,” in a seeming attempt to appeal to her party’s pro-abortion base.

Liberal MP Karina Gould @karinagould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, spread misinformation about Campaign Life Coalition in a recent interview. Here are her exact words: “The Campaign Life Coalition has stated that there is not a single MP that is… pic.twitter.com/QyJn39BznZ — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) November 5, 2024

“… [n]ot for a minute should we expect that that’s not something that could happen here in Canada,” said Gould, referring to the scaling back of the deadly practice of abortion that has occurred in some U.S. states since the fall of Roe v. Wade. “And we should be alive to that fact and be standing up for women’s rights.”

Her comments drew an immediate response from CLC, who blasted her for spreading “misinformation.”

“Trudeau’s right-hand MP Karina Gould was caught spreading misinformation about Campaign Life Coalition and the Conservative Party of Canada when it comes to abortion,” said CLC’s Director of Communications Pete Baklinski in comments sent to LifeSiteNews.

“We’ve never said this or anything close to it. The fact is that only some 40 MPs are rated by us as pro-life. We wish there were more. The remaining are either pro-abortion or their stance remains unknown to us.”

Baklinski said that CLC is “publicly calling on Ms. Gould to retract her statement and apologize for spreading misinformation.”

CLC’s current list of all MPs clearly shows that many Conservative MPs unfortunately do not hold pro-life views.

However, it seems that because some Conservative MPs do hold to the true moral position on abortion, in recent weeks, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as the New Democratic Party (NDP) under its leader Jagmeet Singh have boosted up their pro-abortion rhetoric amid low polling numbers.

In one instance, Trudeau took to social media to brag about his commitment to the killing of unborn Canadians through abortion, boasting about his government’s new website intended to make it as easy as possible for women to access abortion. He has also repeatedly bragged about his pro-abortion record in the House of Commons.

The Trudeau government has also taken action on the legislative front, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews, bringing forth legislation that could see pro-life pregnancy centers stripped of their charitable tax status if they do not comply with government demands.

