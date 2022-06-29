Campaign Life Coalition endorses Leslyn Lewis for Conservative Party of Canada leader

'She's the only pro-life candidate in the race, and her unapologetic, pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious freedom platform means she deserves to be the number one choice, and only choice, of every social conservative voting member,” said Campaign Life's Jeff Gunnarson.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of the momentous Supreme Court decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s leading national pro-life organization, has released its Voters’ Guide for the upcoming leadership vote in the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).

“Social conservative CPC members who care about fundamental issues such as the sanctity of life, family values, parental rights, religious freedom, and conscience protection want to know which candidates best align with their values,” stated Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition. “Our Voters’ Guide delivers the straight goods.”

Gunnarson said that MP Leslyn Lewis deserves to be the “first and only choice” for social conservatives in this leadership campaign.

“She’s the only pro-life candidate in the race, and her unapologetic, pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious freedom platform means she deserves to be the number one choice, and only choice, of every social conservative voting member,” he said.

Gunnarson called social conservatives the “grassroots base of this party whose large numbers can influence the outcome of the leadership election.”

READ: Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis favors ‘open’ debate on abortion to take the lead on the issue

The Voters’ Guide provides a detailed analysis of the voting records, policy platforms and public actions for each of the six CPC leadership candidates.

“Social conservatives won’t find a more informative or comprehensive Voters’ Guide than this,” said Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition’s Director of Political Operations.

Fonseca said that the guide is geared toward electing a leader who will be strong on life issues, especially in the wake of the recent pro-life victory in the U.S. where the 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade was overturned by that country’s top court.

“What Canada needs now is a leader who is unafraid to have a conversation about Canada’s status quo of abortion-on-demand throughout all 9 months of pregnancy, for any reason or no reason at all, and to advance respect for the dignity and sanctity of all human life, including preborn children,” he said.

“Life is winning in the United States, and we need a strong political leader who will help life win here in Canada too,” he added.

READ: Campaign Life Coalition praises Roe overturn in US, predicts life will soon be ‘winning’ in Canada

Published with permission of Campaign Life Coaltion

Share











