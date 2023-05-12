Campaign Life Coalition forced to remove photos of babies killed by abortion during March for Life

The plan to display photos of babies killed by abortion was meant to 'put a human face to the acts of violence' that are 'euphemistically referred to as "choice,"' according to CLC’s Jack Fonseca.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) was forced to remove images of babies killed by abortion during a National March for Life press conference on Canada’s Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

As CLC was setting up for its Wednesday press conference to discuss Canadian political developments concerning the right to life, Parliament liaison officers told the group that they were not permitted to display photographs of aborted babies.

“They were literally photographs of children killed by abortion, which we planned to show…towards the end of our press conference in order to put a human face to the acts of violence that the Trudeau Liberals euphemistically refer to as ‘choice,’” Jack Fonseca, Director of Political Operations for CLC, told LifeSiteNews.

“We’ve been told that according to the policies of the Hill, we cannot have graphic imagery on the Hill. So we cannot show the truth of what abortion looks like,” Pete Baklinski, CLC’s Director of Communication, told Rebel News.

— Article continues below Petition — The Quebec College of Physicians must not be allowed to murder infants Show Petition Text 5411 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The Quebec College of Physicians believes Canada’s assisted suicide program, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), can and should be used on infants born with ‘severe malformations’. This is nothing short of infanticide. In a recent press release, Dr. Louis Roy from the Quebec College of Physicians claimed that MAiD could be appropriate for babies born with ‘grave and severe syndromes’ for which their ‘prospective of survival is null, so to speak.’ No matter how you spin it, an infant cannot consent to their own death – to decide for them and give a lethal dose is murder. Sign now to tell the Quebec College of Physicians they cannot issue death sentences to infants with illnesses! Once the door to killing without consent is opened, the number of people who become eligible to be murdered increases exponentially. Providing MAiD to a person who cannot consent is a standard that is wildly dangerous for all persons with intellectual disabilities in Canada. Canada cannot begin killing babies when doctors predict that they will not have a good quality of life. Predictions are often based on discriminatory assumptions about life with a disability. Many people diagnosed with disabilities as babies who were expected to not have a good quality of life are now grown adults leading thriving lives. Providing MAiD for terminally ill newborns is murder! This is a slippery slope towards ending the lives of millions of people either born with or diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. The Quebec College of Physicians MUST back down from infanticide — SIGN NOW and make them know that you flatly condemn this horrifying practice! MORE INFORMATION: ‘It’s murder’: Quebec physicians group slammed for proposing to euthanize ‘severely ill’ babies Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Fonseca wondered if there truly is a written rule that prohibits the display of such images, or whether “it was just a raw act of censorship, an instinctive act to say we cannot allow pro-life freedom of speech.”

“Our Vice President, Matthew Wojciechowski, politely asked the officer if it was really necessary to remove the poster boards,” said Fonseca. “But when the officer insisted it was, Matthew immediately complied.”



The Liaison Officer also told the group they needed a permit to use a microphone on Parliament property, resulting in the conference’s lower audio quality, according to Fonseca.

During the press conference, Fonseca not only decried Canada’s legalization of abortion, but of euthanasia, as well as the latter’s seemingly ever-increasing expansion.

He pointed out the “horror” of a Canadian veteran seeking PTSD treatment being offered assisted suicide instead by a Veterans Affairs worker, and of another veteran likewise being offered euthanasia after she requested a wheelchair ramp. According to Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, at least “a half a dozen veterans now report that they have been advised that medical assistance in dying might be the best solution for them.”

“The problem is that once society accepts killing as a solution to human suffering, we will always find new categories of kill-able people,” Fonseca noted during the press conference.

Fonseca also pointed out that Justin Trudeau’s father, when he was Prime Minister, first legalized abortion in Canada in 1969 after “promising” it was “intended only for life-threatening pregnancies and rare cases, such as rape.”

He further noted that now, 100,000 abortions take place annually in Canada, “almost exclusively for reasons of convenience.”

Justin Trudeau is vehemently anti-life and pro-abortion. He oversees not only the taxpayer funding of abortions and euthanasia in Canada, but also of abortion in other countries, such as African nations.

On the day of CLC’s press conference, Trudeau tweeted: “We’re pro-choice. And that means we’ll always stand up for your right to choose – and stand up to Conservative politicians who want to take us backwards.”

Share











