Campaign Life Coalition launches new series to educate, connect pro-lifers across Canada

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has launched a new series to educate pro-lifers across Canada.

On January 14, CLC Director of Education and Advocacy Josie Luetke will host the inaugural “Live & Learn” session, which aims to help pro-lifers connect with other pro-lifers, learn valuable pro-life apologetics, and stay up to date on upcoming pro-life activism.

“Some workplaces hold ‘Lunch and Learn’ events to train their employees on revolving topics and to cultivate teamwork,” Luetke explained in an interview with LifeSiteNews. “‘Live & Learn’ is meant to be a ‘Lunch and Learn’ for the pro-life movement, but held in the evenings for greater accessibility/participation,” she continued. “Thousands of Christians come to the National March for Life every year, but what are they doing outside of this one day in May?”

Luetke stressed the importance of every pro-lifer being equipped with a “baseline knowledge of pro-life apologetics, so they can persuasively defend their position and respond effectively to pro-choice talking points.”

“I hope ‘Live & Learn’ will be an engaging and ongoing way to learn how to talk about abortion while hanging out with fellow pro-lifers,” she continued.

The new monthly sessions will be held on Zoom. Following Luetke’s presentation, pro-lifers will be able to discuss pro-life issues and ask questions.

“We are moving in a different direction from our previous monthly series, Life on Film, in an endeavor to be more interactive,” she explained. “Every ‘Live & Learn’ session will involve some presentation and discussion element, although whether the latter is oral or just over the chat will depend on the number of participants.”

Topics include disability, IVF, and euthanasia for the mentally ill. The inaugural session will tackle one of the most controversial topics in the abortion debate: the dignity of human life conceived in rape.

The session will answer questions such as: “Do babies conceived in the violence of rape deserve protection from the violence of abortion? How can we humanize these children and persuasively argue in defense of their dignity?”

Luetke noted that this is not a CLC Youth initiative, and the suggested age is above 18, due to the mature content being discussed.

Additionally, the sessions will inform pro-lifers of local activism taking place throughout the year, as well as connecting them with pro-lifers across the country.

Already, both young and old pro-lifers have signed up to partake in the series and expand the pro-life movement. Registration for the sessions can be found HERE.

