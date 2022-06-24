Campaign Life Coalition praises Roe overturn in US, predicts life will soon be ‘winning’ in Canada

When life is 'winning in America' its only a 'matter of time before life will be winning here in Canada too'

HAMILTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has praised today’s U.S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as a “victory” for life

CLC’s National President added it won’t be long before life will be “winning” in Canada, too.

“We thank God and heartily applaud this decision,” said Jeff Gunnarson in a press release.

“Science is clearly on the side of life. Courts are now finally beginning to catch up with science.”

Gunnarson noted that today’s U.S Supreme Court decision is a “victory for pre-born babies, for the pro-life movement, and for truth.”

“This victory signifies a loosening of the iron grip that the pro-abortion movement has held on America for decades,” noted Gunnarson.

Gunnarson said that when life is “winning in America,” it’s only a “matter of time before life will be winning here in Canada too.”

“This win is a huge encouragement for pro-life Canadians to work even harder to bring legal protection to children in the womb from conception onward,” he added.

In a monumental decision in favor of life this morning, the United States Supreme Court issued its long-anticipated ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 decision ( 6-3 on siding with Dobbs).

The decision upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and effectively ends the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling that imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” ruled the court.

Laws concerning abortion are now the sole responsibility of each U.S. state.

Youth Co-coordinator for CLC Josie Luetke said that today’s ruling for life in the U.S. shows that the time for “justice for pre-born babies has finally arrived.

“This is a day we have long waited for,” said Luetke.

The Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government made abortion front and center in many of its communications after the leaked draft opinion from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went public.

Today, Trudeau said the overturning of Roe v. wade was “horrific.”

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose,” tweeted Trudeau.

No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

In May, on the day before thousands of Canadians defended life in the nation’s capital at the 2022 March for Life, Trudeau’s government announced millions of dollars in funding to pro-abortion groups.

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized Omnibus Bill, which amended the criminal code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the 1969 law as unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, however. The court ruled that it violated a woman’s Charter right to security of the person since the law could not be applied equally across the country.

The court encouraged the Canadian Parliament to come up with replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote. The result of this is that, since then, abortion is permitted in Canada through all nine months of pregnancy.

