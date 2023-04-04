Campaign Life Coalition slams Canadian gov’t for promoting abortion pill, 87,000 dead babies in 2021

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, when accounting for abortions using oral treatments such as Mifegymiso, there were 87,485 in Canada in 2021 alone.

(LifeSiteNews) – Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) blasted the continued promotion of abortion through surgical procedure or pill by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “diabolical” after a recent report by a Canadian non-profit noted that because of underreporting the nation’s true abortion rate is higher than previously stated.

“There has been a shift in abortion from surgical to chemical all around the globe. When compared to surgical abortion, the relative ease of shipping the lethal pills in the mail or dispensing them at pharmacies is quickly making chemical abortion the abortion method of choice,” CLC vice president Matthew Wojciechowski told LifeSiteNews.

“Having greater access to chemical abortion,” Wojciechowski said, “may increase the abortion rate, especially in remote areas where surgical abortion is unavailable.”

“This is one of the reasons why the abortion industry has been pushing for chemical abortions for decades. Fewer people involved, fewer barriers, and less opposition. This truly is diabolical,” he added.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), which bills itself as an “independent, not-for-profit organization,” when accounting for abortions using oral treatments such as Mifegymiso, there were 87,485 abortions in Canada in 2021 alone.

More concerning was a total of 21,000 abortions were in women under age 25.

The CIHI data shows that surgical abortions comprised 63 percent of all abortions, with chemically induced abortions accounting for 37 percent.

According to the CIHI, “the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have further shifted abortion services to non-hospital settings.”

“As a result, reporting from traditional hospital data sources has led to an underestimation of the true number of induced abortions in Canada,” the CIHI noted.

The CIHI also admitted that the underreporting of total abortions is an “ongoing concern.”

According to the CIHI, the total abortion rate in Canada in 2020 was higher as well, going from 74,155 abortions to 91,551. However, the rate from 2021 means abortions are down slightly from the previous year.

When broken down by age, in 2021, women ages 18-24 had 20,825 abortions, and those over 35 accounted for 20,208 abortions.

In Ontario alone in 2021, there were 34,988 abortions.

Abortion numbers will still be ‘underestimated,’ says CLC

Wojciechowski told LifeSiteNews that while the report notes the use of physician billing is a better way to track abortion data, which was also noted by a pro-life researcher Patricia Maloney, reporting from clinics “continues to be voluntary and CIHI’s new methodology doesn’t work in all jurisdictions.”

“I’m glad they finally acknowledged what we’ve all been saying for years. However, even with their new methodology, abortion numbers will still be underestimated,” Wojciechowski said.

Wojciechowski noted that the removal of various categories that were “visible in previous years” is also “problematic.”

“Data for a so-called ‘medical’ procedure, which is funded by tax dollars, should be fully accessible with as many data points as possible. Canada is lacking a proper system for tracking and reporting abortion data,” Wojciechowski said.

When it comes to abortions by Mifegymiso, Wojciechowski told LifeSiteNews that even though the percentage is “probably higher,” the increase in “chemical abortion is not surprising” considering the “diabolical” nature of the drug.

Having greater access to chemical abortion, Wojciechowski said, “may increase the abortion rate, especially in remote areas where surgical abortion is unavailable.”

In January, CLC reported about how a 19-year-old Canadian girl died after taking the abortion pill, also known as Mifegymiso.

CLC and other pro-life groups have consistently called out the known safety of Mifegymiso, also known as RU-486 in the United States.

According to the drug product literature listed on Health Canada’s website for chemical abortion, there is a risk of serious harm and even death to women who use the drug.

Mifegymiso’s product monograph shows that there is a “risk of infection and sepsis” for users, which is what the 19-year-old girl was said to have died from.

Health Canada approved use the abortion pill in 2015, claiming at the time it was safe, and the drug became widely available in 2017.

This is despite advocacy groups raising the alarm over the drug concerning its claimed safety.

CLC: ‘Demonic forces’ driving ‘this modern-day human sacrifice’

In speaking with LifeSiteNews, Wojciechowski said that when it comes to the pro-abortion Trudeau Liberals, the government is using its large funding to “influence politicians, and medical and educational institutions” to expand the abhorrent practice.

“Since his first year in office, Trudeau has funneled millions of tax dollars annually into the pockets of large abortion organizations and lobby groups,” Wojciechowski pointed out.

“They use their large budgets to influence politicians, and medical and educational institutions, to expand abortion access, and to influence schools. With that said, we shouldn’t give Trudeau all the credit. The rise in abortion is also the fruit of a hedonistic society — a society that has turned away from God’s plan for human sexuality, for marriage and the family.”

Wojciechowski stressed that Canadians must “never forget” that this is “a spiritual battle and that there are demonic forces driving this modern-day human sacrifice.”

“The pro-life movement is doing its best to mitigate the damage, change hearts, and accompany those in need. Where are our spiritual leaders? Where are our political leaders? That’s the question,” Wojciechowski told LifeSiteNews.

In Canada, abortion was first decriminalized in 1969 under then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Before then, abortion was a crime under the nation’s Criminal Code.

Justin Trudeau’s government has increased its attacks against the pro-life movement in Canada in recent years.

Before Christmas, Trudeau’s pro-abortion government reaffirmed it remains committed to stripping pro-life organizations of their charitable tax status, a move that has been blasted by Canada’s top pro-life group.

Earlier this year, Trudeau affirmed a affirms a woman’s “right to choose” after he was confronted with abortion victim photos.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 pro-abortion landmark decision Roe v. Wade last summer, Trudeau called the ruling “horrific,” adding that his “heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion.”

Since the 2021 election, CLC has been working nonstop to rally all Canadians to demand that his government not remove charitable status from pregnancy centers.

In 2016, Trudeau’s Liberals pledged $81.5 million to the United Nations’ Population Fund to pay for abortions and other so-called “sexual and reproductive health services” abroad.

In 2017, on International Women’s Day, Trudeau announced a whopping $650 million international abortion fund to help proliferate the availability of the fatal practice in the “world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.”

In 2020, the Trudeau government’s $159.5 million pledge to help combat the coronavirus in developing countries also included funding for abortion.

Abortion in Canada, unlike in the United States, exists in a legal vacuum since being decriminalized in 1969.

The 1988 Morgentaler decision saw the Supreme Court of Canada throw out the 1969 abortion law on the basis that it was unconstitutional. Since then, there exists no federal law regulating abortion, and thus the practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy.

