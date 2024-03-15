Campaign Life Coalition slams Trudeau’s pharmacare bill providing ‘universal access to contraceptives’

'The Liberal/NDP pharmacare plan with its offer of free contraception is a profound indictment of our country’s anti-life and anti-child mentality, highlighting how deeply the culture of death has wounded our nation,' CLC's Pete Baklinski said.

(LifeSiteNews) – New federal legislation being promoted by many politicians that will allow for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning after pill,” exposes the “profound” reality of Canada’s “anti-life and anti-child mentality,” observed one of the country’s top pro-life advocates.

On March 12, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing the praises of his new national pharmacare program, or Bill C-64, also known as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” saying he is proud his government supports “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning after pill.”

Campaign Life Coalition director of communications Pete Baklinski slammed the new legislation, saying the so-called morning-after pills, which “kill newly conceived babies,” should be “banned” in Canada.

“In the final analysis, the Liberal/NDP pharmacare plan with its offer of free contraception is a profound indictment of our country’s anti-life and anti-child mentality, highlighting how deeply the culture of death has wounded our nation,” he noted in additional comments regarding Bill C-64 on X (formerly Twitter).

Baklinski observed that Trudeau’s new pharmacare is “deeply troubling.”

“At a time when Canada’s fertility rate is at an all-time low of 1.3 and plummeting, the government should be doing all in its power to create incentives for couples to have children, not paying for immoral medical interventions that suppress their fertility,” Baklinski wrote.

Baklinski noted that the use of contraceptives in marriage is “contrary to authentic sexual love, breeding a mentality in its users that is anti-life and anti-family.” He then said that Trudeau, who was brought up a baptized Catholic, would “do well to pay heed to the teachings of his faith when it comes to life and family matters in order to prevent the country from slipping further into error and immorality.”

“It is with good reason that the Catholic Church strongly condemned the use of contraception in its 1968 teaching Humanae Vitae, prophetically warning that its widespread acceptance would lead to infidelity, a general lowering of morality, and loss of respect for women, all of which has sadly come to pass,” Baklinski wrote.

“The mechanism at play here is that while spouses destroy their power of creating new life by means of contraception, they, at the same time, also poison their marital love for one another, a love that demands everything of the beloved, including fertility. True love is thus replaced with a counterfeit — and with selfishness.”

This new legislation working its way through the House of Commons seeks to provide a framework for funding to provinces to cover certain diabetes drugs and contraceptives. All provinces, however, already have in place similar plans that cover most drugs. Some provinces, such as Alberta and Quebec, have nonetheless said they will be opting out of the program.

Trudeau’s pharmacare legislation came about under a demand from the New Democratic Party (NDP) and leader Jagmeet Singh, who said his support for the Trudeau government, which is keeping the Liberals in power, would crumble unless the prime minister introduced pharmacare legislation before March.

The NDP has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Widespread contraception use ‘leads to an increase in abortion,’ CLC says

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

Baklinski observed that some methods of contraception have the added “ethical problem that they can terminate a new human life at its earliest stage.”

“The primary mechanism in many hormonal-based methods of contraception is to prevent ovulation from occurring thereby preventing fertilization from happening. A ‘backup’ mechanism of some of these contraceptives if an egg is released and unites with a sperm, however, is the prevention of the newly formed zygote from implanting on the uterine wall (endometrium) of the mother,” he observed.

As a new human is created at the “moment of fertilization,” Baklinski said, hormonal-based contraceptives “destroys human life and is, in reality, abortifacient.”

“By the government opting to cover the costs of contraception, it is also bringing onto its hands the blood of countless children whose lives will be snuffed out by the life-destroying capacity of these contraceptives,” he said.

“The blood of these innocents cries out to God for justice and those responsible for their demise will one day have to give an account.”

Widespread contraception, Baklinski noted, also leads to an “increase in abortion.”

“This at first might seem counterintuitive, but the mechanism at play has been recognized by abortion activists for decades. Contraception creates child aversion in those who use it,” he said.

“When contraception fails, which happens 10-15 percent of the time depending on the method, couples turn to abortion to deal with the problem of an ‘unwanted’ pregnancy — unwanted because the couple was using contraception in the first place in an attempt to prevent life from happening. Abortion thus becomes the backup for failed contraception.”

Baklinski mentioned that pro-abortion proponents know “full well” widespread use of contraception leads to more abortions, noting that Joyce Arthur, founder and executive director of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, has said, “Most abortions result from failed contraception.”

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

