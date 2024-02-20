Campaign Life Coalition slams UN for pushing abortion on poor nations, calls for restoration of family

‘They see human flourishing and large families as a cause of poverty rather than the antidote,’ Matthew Wojciechowski said. ‘We cannot eradicate poverty by eradicating the poor.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Vice President Matthew Wojciechowski blasted the United Nations (UN) for its promotion of abortion and warned that Western nations cannot eradicate poverty by killing the poor and unborn.

At the February 9 UN Side Event titled “The importance of the Family in the Eradication of Poverty and for Peace and Prosperity,” Wojciechowski openly condemned the UN for its anti-life policies, calling for a return to the family unit.

“In the context of eradicating poverty, how often today do we see governments and international agencies prioritize population control through abortion and sterilization as a means of poverty reduction?” he questioned.

Wojciechowski, quoting Pope John Paul II’s letter to families, explained that Western nations, supported by UN agencies, have neglected their duty to protect and promote the family.

“Thirty years ago, in his letter to families, Pope John Paul II articulated the significance of the family unit, underscoring the irreplaceable role it plays in shaping our world, reminding states of the duty that they have in safeguarding the growth and stability of the family as an institution founded on marriage as a union between a man and a woman with the purpose of raising children,” he said.

Quoting Pope John Paul II, Wojciechowski noted that the pope had warned of “the various programs backed by very powerful resources seeking to break down the family.”

However, instead of following Pope John Paul II’s advice, Western nations have turned to ideologically motivated programs that aim to redefine marriage, parenthood, procreation, and the meaning of male and female, Wojciechowski explained.

This new order is in direct contradiction to the “moral and social norms that uphold the family unit as the first school of love,” he said.

Instead, it replaces education with sexual indoctrination and denies objective truth, thereby putting children at risk of “harmful, irreversible medical practices.”

Wojciechowski called for all member states to “take to heart the ideals set in the international year of the family and to push back against the ideological impositions that we often see here at the United Nations.”

Indeed, the UN has made funding abortions one of its main objectives. The UN SDGs – comprising 17 goals and 169 targets – are linked with Agenda 2030 and are fundamentally pro-contraception and pro-abortion.

Goal #5.6 is the goal to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” and includes the following aim: “Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights,” a phraseology commonly used to refer to abortion and contraception.

Similarly, in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spends millions of taxpayer dollars on funding abortions rather than lowering the cost of housing or food to help Canadian families struggling to make ends meet, apparently preferring to kill their children than help them survive.

Trudeau’s 2023 budget included a $36 million fund for abortion while at the same time including text that blasted America’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Liberal government also promised it would supply American women with abortion pills if the pills were banned due to new pro-life laws in the country.

In 2017, Canada’s international development minister Marie-Claude Bibeau defended the Trudeau’s aggressive pro-abortion international aid policy by claiming abortion is “a tool to end poverty.”

Since Trudeau’s 2017 announcement of Canada’s $650 million pledge over three years to fund abortion in developing countries as part of its international aid — including bankrolling campaigns to overturn national laws protecting the child in the womb — the Liberals’ projected funding has burgeoned to a staggering $7.1 billion over the next 10 years.

Additionally, in Canada, experts have warned that some are choosing to be killed by euthanasia “because it has become one of the only ways to escape poverty, homelessness, bad treatment from landlords, and the feeling that the government doesn’t care about them.”

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) lethal injections, accounting for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year and a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

However, instead of killing unborn babies or struggling Canadians, Wojciechowski offered a new solution: a return to the family as a model for security and prosperity.

“They see human flourishing and large families as a cause of poverty rather than the antidote,” he declared. “We cannot eradicate poverty by eradicating the poor. That is a fact.”

