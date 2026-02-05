Campaign Life Coalition unveils theme for 2026 March for Life: Saving souls and lives

This year’s theme for the Canadian National March for Life is Jesus’ words to His first disciples, ‘Follow Me,’ and is an ‘invitation’ to say ‘yes’ to God and join the pro-life movement, Campaign Life Coalition said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s top pro-life advocacy group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), is calling upon Canadians to “Win people over for Christ” so they can help defend life, after unveiling its official theme for the 2026 March for Life: “Follow Me.”

Today, CLC released a video highlighting its theme for the 2026 March, which was hosted by CLC’s Josie Luetke and Vice President Matthew Wojciechowski and featured National March for Life (NMfL) Organizing Committee member Debbie Duval and special guest Kevin Dunn from Dunn Media and EWTN.

“We can’t put our faith in worldly leaders, especially politicians; we can only put our faith in one Person, Jesus Christ,” said Luetke.

“It is for Him that we persevere as a pro-life movement, for His children, the least of our brothers and sisters.”

Luetke noted that “no matter” who is in government, Canadian pro-lifers will “keep returning to Ottawa to march until we get protection for all human life from conception to natural death.”

As noted by CLC, this year’s theme comes from Matthew 4:19, when Jesus says to His first disciples, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

“This year’s theme is also a call to action, an invitation to follow spiritual and pro-life leaders onto Parliament Hill,” said CLC.

“It is also an invitation that can be extended to our friends, families, schools, and faith communities to join the pro-life movement in Ottawa.”

The 2026 National March for Life will take place on May 14, 2026, in Ottawa. Visit their website for all current details. As in years past, EWTN will be covering the March live for all to watch.

An ‘invitation’ to embrace Christ

When speaking about the theme for the 2026 March for Life, Luetke said being part of the pro-life movement is not just about saving lives, but “saving souls” as well.

“Because as a pro-life movement, we’re not just working to save lives, but also to save souls; to not just win arguments, but to win people over for Christ with the same love and compassion that He had for all,” she noted.

CLC’s Wojciechowski said “Follow Me” is an “invitation.”

“It’s a call to say ‘Yes’ to the Lord, and it’s a call to say ‘Yes!’—I will stand up for those who have no voice,” he said.

Last year’s March for Life’s theme was “protection from conception” and saw thousands gather in Ottawa calling for an end to abortion and euthanasia.

March for Life about both abortion and euthanasia

For 2026, Canada is in its 57th year since abortion was legalized, thanks to a 1969 omnibus bill “that opened the door to abortion-on-demand,” noted CLC, in a press release sent to LifeSiteNews.

CLC noted that, since then, over five million yet-to-be-born children have been “killed by abortion.”

“In addition, countless human embryos have been frozen or discarded through IVF, and nearly 100,000 Canadians have been killed through euthanasia under the federal Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regime,” said the group.

Wojciechowski and Luetke say that CLC and other pro-life Canadians march not just to end abortion, but to end state-sanctioned euthanasia as well.

“The truth is, the world is watching Canada right now. They’re watching Canada with horror, right?” he said.

“Our own government is killing people, up to almost 100,000 in the last decade, so we’re killing people at the end of life, and the beginning of life, and all throughout life.”

Canada has no ‘law’ on abortion, yet allows the practice to go unchecked

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” since it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to produce replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act respecting abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to CLC.

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, allowing the deadly practice through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

After being legalized in 2016 by the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, euthanasia in Canada has become rampant and commonplace.

Likewise, the current leader of the Liberal Party, Prime Minister Mark Carney, has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada has released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

Additionally, the Liberal government has been very much pro-abortion and has toyed with the idea of stripping Canadian pro-life charities and churches of their charity tax status.

