Campaign supports Jeffrey Younger’s valiant efforts to save his son from ‘gender transitioning’

July 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Texas father Jeffrey Younger has been locked in a bitter court battle with his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, over the right to protect their son from being forced into “gender transition” therapy by Georgulas, the boy’s mother, and a new LifeFunder campaign has been established to aid his legal efforts.

James Younger is the nine-year-old Texas boy caught in the middle of the raging legal battle over the permission of his mother, who is a pediatrician, to impose “gender transitioning” on him, even though James presents himself as a boy when staying with his father and introduces himself by the name James.

Georgulas, on the other hand, treats her son James as though he was a girl, dressing him in female attire and addressing him by the fabricated appellation “Luna,” with the accompanying female pronouns. Georgulas admitted in 2019 that she is not the biological mother of James and his twin brother Jude, but that the boys were conceived through in vitro fertilization using a donor egg.

James’ father Jeffrey has been fighting heroically to protect his son from the “transgender” designs of his ex-wife since at least 2018, when she petitioned the court to have full custody over James and his twin Jude, including full rights over decisions regarding “gender-affirming” surgical procedures for James when he was just six years old.

A number of years ago, Georgulas enrolled James in school as a girl, beginning in kindergarten, where she dressed him as a girl with makeup. James is referred to as “Luna” by his teachers and classmates, and he uses the girls’ bathroom. Younger was unable to stop Georgulas from enrolling James as a girl, though he had a court order at the time allowing him a 50/50 share in such decisions.

As part of ongoing court proceedings, Georgulas petitioned to have Younger banned from “coming within 500 feet of the child’s school … talking to or having any contact with any third party related to the school (parents, students, teachers, administrators, etc.) … taking any action to notify any third party related to the school (parents, students, teachers, administrators, etc) that the gender of Luna is different than a girl named Luna.” The full extent of Georgulas’ request was pared back in a 2019 ruling, when both parents had gag orders placed on them, preventing them from speaking out on the ordeal and from confirming whether their son is a boy or a girl, even to James himself.

Although restricted in what he can say about his son’s biological identity, Younger was granted joint conservatorship over James by a judge in October 2019, giving him some authority over medical decisions made on James’ behalf. Georgulas recently sued to have this right stripped from Younger, seeking a complete transfer of “medical and psychological decision making” to her alone.

Earlier this month, that request was altered to be less restrictive on Younger and his influence over James. A decision from the court is expected at a later date.

Pushing back against Georgulas’ relentless LGBT-driven impositions, Younger has been fighting not only to stop James’ mother from forcing chemical castration on him but also to have laws passed in the state of Texas that protect all children from the barbaric practice.

Younger explained in an interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen that the puberty blockers that could be given to his son if Georgulas acquires full custody would “block the normal growth of the skeleton, that’s one of the first major problems.” He added that in Scandinavia, where puberty blockers have been in use for decades, adults who had used the drugs as children are now experiencing “life-threatening osteoporosis.”

Defining puberty as “a set of physical, psychological, and social changes that occur in a specific order, at a specific time in a child’s development,” Younger described how halting this process, even if one was to start it up again after a long period of time, means that normal development “is not recoverable.”

In addition to the irreparable damage caused by interfering with the natural course of puberty, Younger explained that cross-sex hormones, often prescribed to children on puberty blockers, “permanently sterilize the child.”

“Rights are concomitant with duties,” Younger asserted. Consequently, with his right to free speech, Younger said he has a fatherly duty to “inform citizens of what the government is doing to children, what the courts are doing to children, and to press the government to change these laws” which allow life-altering “gender transition surgeries.”

“There’s no way I’m ever going to stop doing that and there is no legitimate government that can stop me from doing that,” he added.

“In order to exercise my parental rights prudently ... it’s not possible for me to set an example of a moral father without me following the moral law, which is higher than the statutory law or any illegal order from a judge,” Younger declared, breaking his gag-ordered silence in the process.

Younger is a proud proponent of leading by example, upholding that “it is the only way you can lead children.”

“They will do what you do, not what you say. If I don’t stand up and do the right thing now, my sons will learn to be cowards from me. That is not going to happen,” he said. “There is no possible way in which I can follow this gag order and let other children across this country suffer.”

“I’m going to use all of my power to make [child gender transitioning] not only illegal but socially unacceptable, morally reprehensible, and to cast this out of our culture altogether.”

“I am not going to rest until it happens,” Younger concluded.

LifeFunder is LifeSite’s Christian, pro-life, and pro-family crowdfunding alternative to GoFundMe. Please prayerfully consider supporting Jeffrey Younger in his ongoing court case to maintain his parental rights over his son and to be able to stop his ex-wife from mutilating their son’s body through “gender transition therapy.” Donations can be made to Younger’s LifeFunder campaign here.