Canada admits COVID shots have harmed thousands of people who await compensation

The Canadian government will take direct control of the Vaccine Injury Support Program in April from a company that has only paid out $18 million to jab-injured Canadians.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Canada’s Public Health Agency more or less admitted that the COVID shots have caused harm to no less than 10,000 people and that it must take direct control of a vaccine injury compensation program.

As mentioned in a briefing note from December, the consultants the government hired to oversee its Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) program were the cause of “frustration and hardship” in helping jab-injured people get compensation.

As such, starting April 1, the government will take direct control over the program from Oxaro Inc., which to date has only paid out $18 million to jab-injured Canadians.

“We have heard the process has been slow and difficult for many,” the agency admitted.

“The Government of Canada is committed to providing timely financial support for people in Canada who experience a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada-approved vaccine,” it added.

Canada’s government continues to purchase the COVID shots, although its own data shows that most Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection.

The news also comes as the government has had to increase spending on VISP, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

VISP was launched in December 2020 after the Canadian government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries. However, mismanagement within the program has led to many injured Canadians still waiting to receive compensation while government contractors grow richer.

The Public Health Agency has already admitted that it had kept incomplete data regarding “adverse events” from the mRNA shots.

Over 10,000 “serious” cases have been reported, including 442 deaths outright, spontaneous abortions, and hundreds of heart attacks, strokes, organ damage and facial paralysis.

Of the $50.6 million that Oxaro Inc. has received, $33.7 million has been spent on administrative costs, compared with only $18.1 million going to vaccine-injured Canadians.

Some 3,317 VISP claims have been filed to date, but these numbers are out of date. A recent update due last year has not been published.

Despite the damage caused by the COVID shots in Canada and worldwide, former and current Canadian politicians have failed to take ownership of the fact that thousands were injured under their watch.

For example, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to laugh at the suggestion that a COVID shot had killed the mother of a media outlet’s cameraman who was asking him questions on the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum gathering earlier this month.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

COVID jab mandates became commonplace for most federal workers as well as in many public sector jobs, but some victims of mandates have been successful in getting compensation.

In 2023, a survey concluded that Canadians’ sentiment from COVID was that there was “distrust” in both government and so-called science relating to vaccines, and that only 22 percent surveyed would place their trust in federal agencies once more.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

Share









