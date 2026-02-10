Canada admits legalizing hard drugs was a failed experiment that led to public ‘disorder’

The Department of Health acknowledged that the so-called 'safe supply' drug policy was a 'highly polarizing' decision that 'compounded' local social 'crises.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Health Department admitted that a Trudeau-era trial of allowing hard drug consumption was a disaster and led to a complete breakdown of public order in some locations.

A recent briefing note titled Supplemental Binder for the Deputy Minister of Health admitted that the so-called “safe supply” drug policy was a “highly polarizing” decision that “compounded” local social “crises.”

It noted “challenges with service delivery and public drug-related disorder in communities.”

“Compounding social crises including the housing crisis and the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis are contributing to drug-related issues and public disorder in communities,” read the note, dated October 2.

“In response, several municipalities and Indigenous communities have declared states of emergency, calling for action from all orders of government.”

The three-year pilot legalizing small quantities of hard drugs such as crack, regular cocaine, and heroin ended January 31 and will not be renewed.

Records show that the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent approximately $820 million from 2017 to 2022 on its Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. However, even the Department of Health admitted in a 2023 report that the Liberals’ drug program only had “minimal” results.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, British Columbia Premier David Eby was forced to admit that a drug decriminalization trial in his province, which was implemented with the full backing of Canada’s ruling federal Liberal Party, was a failure and “didn’t work.”

Recently, LifeSiteNews reported that the British Columbia government decided to stop a so-called “safe supply” free drug program in light of a report revealing that many of the hard drugs distributed via pharmacies were resold on the black market.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in December, the Canadian Department of Health confirmed that taxpayer dollars were used to fund the purchase of drug paraphernalia such as crack pipes and other items permitted under the Liberal government’s “Safe Supply” program.

Official figures show that overdoses went up during the decriminalization trial, with 3,313 deaths over 15 months compared with 2,843 in the same time frame before drugs were temporarily legalized.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has called such sites “drug dens” and has blasted them as being “disasters” and not “safe.”

Share









