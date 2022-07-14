Canada approves experimental COVID jab for 6-month-old children

Health Canada has authorized the use of Moderna’s Spikevax [COVID vaccine] in children 6 months to 5 years of age.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Health Canada has just approved the first dose of Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for children as young as six months old.

“Health Canada has authorized the use of Moderna’s Spikevax [COVID vaccine] in children 6 months to 5 years of age. Until now, this vaccine was authorized for use in people 6 years of age or older,” Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on social media Thursday morning.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing #Covid19 in children between 6 months and 5 years of age,” added the nation’s health authorities.

“Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine, and will take action as necessary.”

Canada’s decision to expand the use of the Moderna shot to even younger children comes despite countries like Sweden and Denmark pausing Moderna’s jab for use in young people following a concerning uptick in cases of the potentially-fatal heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis.

Meanwhile, a study from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia,” leading numerous experts to conclude that the benefits of injecting children against COVID-19 do not outweigh the risks.

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center, has called for an “unbreakable resistance” against children receiving the jab, citing numerous studies arguing that “the chance of myocarditis, and hospitalization with myocarditis, for one of these children who is going to be forced into vaccination … is greater than being hospitalized for COVID-19.”

Regardless of Health Canada’s “approval” of the shots, it remains true that the jabs are experimental, with clinical trials not being set for completion until 2023.

Moreover, while the injections are touted for their “safety” their admitted risk profiles have been expanded to include severe anaphylactic reactions, fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease Guillain Barré Syndrome.

