Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s abortion-tainted COVID vaccine

March 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Health Canada announced last Friday that it has approved the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) abortion-tainted single shot COVID-19 vaccine for adults over the age of 18, despite some concerns over its safety during trials.

The “Ad26.COV2.S” vaccine, produced by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is part of J&J, uses the fetal cell line PER.C6 in its design, development, and testing. Health Canada has pre-purchased a total of 10 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to buy 28 million more.

The PER.C6 fetal cell line owned by Janssen was developed from retinal tissue which was taken from an 18-week-old baby boy who was aborted in the Netherlands in 1985, which in 1995 was converted into a fetal cell line.

In October, clinical trials for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine had to be temporarily paused after one of its patients had a serious medical complication following the shot.

J&J’s COVID vaccine was recently approved for use in the United States, as well, despite concerns over its safety and “morally compromised” design.

The J&J vaccine uses a genetically engineered “viral vector” design with is reliant on a diminished common-cold virus called adenovirus 26, rather than the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

So-called adenovirus vaccines have been used in the U.S. military for many years. However, their recent approval is the first time they have been given the go-ahead for use in the general population.

The authorization of the J&J vaccine means that all of Canada’s four COVID vaccines approved for use have connections to abortion.

In late February, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Health Canada had approved the abortion-tainted AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use among Canadians over the age of 18.

In December 2020, Health Canada warned Canadians that they should avoid the Pfizer jab if they are allergic to any of its listed ingredients.

Recently, Canada’s National Advisory Committee (NACI) on Immunization said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to those over 65, due to “lack of information” about how the vaccine performs in the older age group.

Trudeau championed the arrival of the J&J vaccine, saying last Friday that “millions of doses” of vaccines are on the way.

“Your turn is coming. Millions of doses are on the way, deliveries have been ramping up, and they'll ramp up even more in April. We will continue to work around the clock, and make sure Canadians get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Trudeau.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) in May 2020 wrote a letter to Trudeau stating that the development of COVID vaccines should “not present an ethical dilemma to Canadians,” and emphasizes the distinction “between vaccines developed using cell lines obtained from earlier abortions (which are unacceptable to many) and those developed without involving such sources.”

The CCCB also pointed out that the manufacture of COVID vaccines derived from cell lines such as Jannsen’s PER.C6 “demonstrates profound disrespect for the dignity of the human person.”

Nevertheless, some of Canada’s bishops have given their overall approval to COVID vaccines despite the abortion connections, noting it is “morally permissible.”

“With respect to someone simply receiving the vaccine, the degree of connection with the original evil act is so remote that, when there also exists a proportionately grave reason for vaccination, such as the current, urgent need to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Church assures us that it is morally permissible for Catholics to receive it for the good of personal and public health,” the bishops of Alberta and the Northwest Territories said.

At LifeSite’s recent “Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health” conference, biologist Pamela Acker spoke about how infants were aborted while still alive in order to get usable cell lines for research and medical purposes.

In April of 2020, Trudeau said that he would need time to “reflect” on the possibility of making a coronavirus vaccine mandatory in Canada.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, in the summer of 2020 announced a lawsuit against Trudeau’s Liberal government along with Ford’s government of Ontario. The suit was launched to hold Trudeau and Ford “accountable” for their “overreach and the draconian and unjustifiable measures taken in response to COVID-19.”

As part of their suit, the group said it is seeking that the defendants do not force any mandatory COVID-19 vaccine on Canadians as it would violate one’s rights under the Canadian constitution.

Recently, VCC president Ted Kuntz sounded the alarm to LifeSiteNews after Trudeau said there are “pros and cons” to COVID-19 “immunity passports.

Kuntz said there is no “Medical Justification” for “immunity passports” in Canada, adding they would violate Canadians rights and freedoms if implemented.

“While this may not be a vaccine mandate in the strictest sense, it is effectively a vaccine mandate in practice. Any mandating of vaccines cannot be tolerated. Vaccination carries risks including permanent disability and death. Where there is risk, there must be choice,” Kuntz told LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.