Canada at risk of becoming ‘haven’ for US abortionists, pro-life leader warns

(LifeSiteNews) –– The head of a Canadian provincial pro-life group warned Canada is now “gaining” a reputation on the “world stage” as being a “haven” for those that provide abortions, particularly since the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade in America.

Richard Dur, a political consultant who serves as the executive director of Prolife Alberta, warned that some American abortionists, “frustrated by increasing legal protections for the unborn in their own country,” are now looking “north” to Canada.

“Why? Because Canada’s abortion laws — or rather, its complete absence of them — permit the destruction of preborn human life at any stage, without scrutiny, without limits, and all too often, without a second thought,” Dur wrote in a recent opinion piece published by Juno News.

Dur added that in a “tragic twist of irony,” “the legacy Canadians are leaving for the children they choose to let live” is one centered around ending the lives of children.

According to Dur, recent reports have shown that many American physicians have seen Canada as a “safe” country where they can “continue their practice of abortion-on-demand without legal limitations.” This comes after many U.S. states passed laws protecting life in the womb after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the nation’s Supreme Court.

“The truth is chilling. Canada is fast becoming the destination of choice for those seeking to end innocent life in the womb — where unborn children have no legal standing, no shield of protection, and no voice,” Dur observed.

As noted by Campaign Life Coalition, while there are no laws regulating abortion, meaning the ghastly practice is allowed for any reason until the moment of birth, there is also no “right” to abortion in the country, a fact often overlooked or unknown by most Canadians.

So while abortion is currently allowed with no limits, this legal vacuum means there is also nothing preventing politicians from imposing restrictions on the grim practice.

However, all of the major federal political parties in Canada support maintaining the status quo with respect to abortion, and since taking office in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians.

‘What kind of civilization celebrates the destruction of its own future?’

LifeSiteNews recently reported that a government-funded pro-abortion group styling itself as “Planned Parenthood Canada” boasted about helping a young immigrant woman abort her baby at 24 weeks’ gestation.

In Dur’s opinion piece, he blasted the news, saying, “Let that sink in. While doctors fight to save babies born at this stage, Canada’s abortion industry celebrates their destruction — funded by your tax dollars.”

“Some will claim that welcoming these physicians is about expanding healthcare access. But what kind of healthcare expands access to ending life rather than preserving it?” Dur wrote. “What kind of medical care stops a heartbeat instead of saving one? And what kind of civilization celebrates the destruction of its own future?”

Dur noted that if Canadians “fail to act” to protect the unborn, their innocent blood will “not only stain the hands of the abortionists — it will stain the conscience of every politician who pandered, every journalist who covered it up, and every citizen who shrugged.”

“The tragedy of abortion will not just be their legacy — it will be all of ours,” he wrote.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

