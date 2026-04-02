Canada continues to pump millions into renamed vaccine injury program

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canada’s Public Health Agency (PHAC) officially took over the nation’s vaccine injury compensation program and changed the name by removing the word “injury” after admitting the COVID shots have caused harm to no less than 10,000 people.

In a recent announcement , the PHAC said it now controls what used to be called the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), which as of April 1 is now known as the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP).

As VISP did before, VIAP will be responsible for providing monetary compensation to those who have suffered a “serious and permanent injury” from any vaccine administered after December 8, 2020, the date that COVID jabs started to be rolled out across Canada.

The government claims that VIAP “aims to better support those who need it” and will work through a massive backlog of claims.

Canadian Minister of Health Marjorie Michel admitted that under the old program, and even the new one, people who “who apply to this program are going through a difficult time.”

So, starting April 1, the government took direct control over the program from Oxaro Inc., which to date has only paid out $18 million to jab-injured Canadians.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, news that VISP would be replaced came to light in January.

Over 11,000 “serious” cases have been reported, including 442 deaths outright, spontaneous abortions, and hundreds of heart attacks, strokes, organ damage, and facial paralysis. However, this data only goes until 2024.

Canada’s government continues to purchase the COVID shots, although its own data shows that most Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection.

VISP was launched in December 2020 after the Canadian government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries. However, mismanagement within the program has led to many injured Canadians still waiting to receive compensation while government contractors grow richer.

The Public Health Agency has already admitted that it had kept incomplete data regarding “adverse events” from the mRNA shots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

Despite the damage caused by the COVID shots in Canada and worldwide, former and current Canadian politicians have failed to take ownership of the fact that thousands were injured under their watch.

For example, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to laugh at the suggestion that a COVID shot had killed the mother of a media outlet’s cameraman who was asking him questions on the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum gathering earlier this month.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

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