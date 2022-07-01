Canada extends COVID border restrictions until ‘at least’ September 30, 2022

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian government announced Wednesday it has extended its COVID-19 border restrictions through “at least” September 30, 2022. Under the current rules, unvaccinated people are allowed into Canada, if they submit to COVID tests and quarantine for 14 days.
The country recently removed a COVID jab mandate for domestic and outbound travel, meaning unvaccinated Canadians can once again leave the country (or travel domestically) by air, train, or sea. However, they are still subject to masking and testing requirements.
Wednesday’s announcement indicated the Canadian government will continue its pause of random tests on those it considers “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 until mid-July. The government previously announced on June 10 that it would pause random tests on the fully-jabbed from June 11 to June 30. The government will use the extension to relocate testing facilities from airports to test provider stores, pharmacies, and virtual appointments. The government said it issued the measure to speed up airport operations and help with flight delays.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
Mandatory random tests are set to continue at all land crossings. Everyone entering the country must continue to use the ArriveCAN app or website to provide travel information within three days of entering Canada or boarding a cruise ship bound for the country regardless of jab status. The government also stated that unvaccinated travelers are still subject to a two-week quarantine, with COVID tests being performed on the first and eighth day of quarantine.
It’s “important for individuals to remain up to date with the recommended vaccinations to ensure they are adequately protected against infection, transmission, and severe complications,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. “As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence.”
Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.
The list of individuals who were “fully vaccinated” (many of whom received one or two “booster” shots) yet still contracted the virus is growing and includes U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (who has had the virus twice since being vaccinated), and former president Barack Obama. In 2022, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra contracted the coronavirus twice in less than a month; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced twice in six months that he caught the virus. U.S. lockdown czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is quadruple-vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 15, 2022 and subsequently experienced a “rebound” of symptoms after taking Pfizer’s anti-viral pill Paxlovid. It was “much worse than in the first go-around,” he said.
Duclos further stated that the use of the ArriveCAN app by travellers entering the country was at about 95 percent, and that the government was taking steps to enhance compliance.
The Canadian government announced June 15 that it would consider only those who are triple-jabbed as fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A Scottish study released in January showed that the double-jabbed are more likely to die with COVID than the unvaccinated. Further, the jabs are known to have serious side effects. A recent study published in Nature showed that men who took the Pfizer jab were 44 times more likely to develop heart inflammation.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.