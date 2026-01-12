Canada finds ‘non-binary’ gender population too small to add to jobs report

According to a Canadian Labour Department report, Statistics Canada determined that less than a quarter of one percent of Canadians identify as transgender or non-binary.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s statistics department wanted to add a “non-binary” gender category to its monthly jobless reports but had to admit defeat after it determined the population of that category was not big enough to warrant such a move.

According to a Canadian Labour Department report titled “Labour Force Survey,” as per Blacklock’s Reporter, Statistics Canada, which wanted the “non-binary” category, found that less than a quarter of 1 percent of people in Canada identify as transgender or non-binary.

“Given the non-binary population is small, data aggregation to a two-category gender variable is necessary to protect the confidentiality of responses provided,” reads a briefing note from December 2025.

In a survey sent out December 5, Statistics Canada had a “plus” symbol added to its gender tables. According to the Labour Force Survey, “Statistics Canada distributed individuals in the category ‘non-binary persons’ into the other two gender categories and denote them by the + symbol.”

“Every month, the Labour Force Survey collects information on all individuals 15 and over in a sample of around 65,000 Canadian households to provide a timely and detailed picture of the labour market across the country,” the note reads.

The document never revealed who had requested the jobless data numbers pertaining to people identifying as “non-binary.”

According to statistics from the 2021 census, only 0.24 percent of Canadians identify as “transgender or non-binary.”

In 2023, now former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Canada’s institutions were not doing enough for LGBT people.

“Transphobia, biphobia, homophobia, they are all on the rise,” he said, adding, “It’s been difficult to watch people and institutions still continue to reject who you are, to try to deny members of our communities the right to be seen and heard and celebrated.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2025 federal budget will include millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality, and “pride” safety.

Canada’s 2025 federal budget is allotting $54.6 million to LGBT groups in a move criticized by Campaign Life Coalition as prioritizing activist agendas over struggling families’ basic needs.

