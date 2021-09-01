Canada wants to start vaccinating children under 12 by early 2022

Clinical trials are underway on kids as young as six months old.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — All vaccine manufacturers approved in Canada are testing coronavirus vaccines on children between the ages of six months and 11 years with hopes for approval by 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Monday in a statement.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CTVNews that the data from clinical trials on children should be received “in the coming months.”

As reported by The Children’s Health Defense, Pfizer and Moderna have been running clinical vaccine trials on children under 12 since March. Both companies expect to have the results this month, with the first batch of data coming from experimental testing carried out on children ages 5 and 11, and then later data from testing on children as young as six months old.

Pfizer has previously stated that they hope to start vaccinating young children by “early 2022.”

Dr. Iris Gorfinkel, a Toronto physician and clinical researcher, told CTVNews, “When Pfizer’s vaccine data becomes available in the fall — and it looks good that for the five-to -11-year-old age group, they’ll make their announcement probably in September, and then for the younger kids, hopefully we’ll see the data by November.”

Dr. Caroline Quach, chair of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization, told CTVNews that she agrees with the tentative timeline but claims some medical experts desire to speed up the process.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch reported to CTVNews that because young children do not “tend to get as sick compared to older age cohorts,” there should be tighter restrictions on the approval process.

Bogoch, acknowledging the risks of vaccinations and the lack of risk COVID presents to children, said the bar for approval to vaccinate children should be “set very, very high to ensure that these vaccines really adhere to the highest standards of safety.”

According to the recent data provided by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the Pfizer vaccine in America alone has been linked to 359 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, with one of the cases being a child under age 3.

Thomas Renz, lead attorney in the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, has reported that the data he has analyzed from whistleblowers shows that the adverse effects are far more common than reported.

“If you are under 30, the vaccine has a substantially higher risk of killing you than saving you,” Renz stated.

This is especially true for children, who according to Renz have a 1-in-1000 chance of becoming paralyzed after the jab. A fact he said was uncovered by the Federal Drug and Food Administration during clinical trials but was dismissed with no investigation.

As published in an expert statement by a team of eminent European physicians and scientists, “vaccination of adolescents for COVID-19 is unnecessary, claims demonstrating efficacy are misleading, and the safety profiles are catastrophic.”

