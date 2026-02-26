Canada is now asking foreigners with army experience to join the military to fill vacancies

According to retired Lieutenant-General Michel Maisonneuve, there is a serious ‘security aspect’ when it comes to allowing foreigners who have served for other countries to join Canada’s CAF.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Canada’s military now says that it will participate in a new program from the nation’s immigration department, which will allow it to recruit new people from foreign militaries.

Recently, Canada’s Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said a new scheme would help the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with “the best talent.”

“We are creating a new category for skilled military recruits to attract highly skilled foreign military applicants,” she said.

Her new program comes at a time when Canada, in particular, the Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has been embroiled in foreign election interference issues, as well as being criticized for having closer relations to China.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s top intelligence agency refused to disclose how many federal ridings in the 2025 election were direct targets of foreign agents, including those potentially from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), during the campaign.

According to retired Lieutenant-General Michel Maisonneuve, as noted in the National Post, there is a serious “security aspect” when it comes to allowing foreigners, who have served for other countries, to join Canada’s CAF.

He noted how these new potential recruits have to be vetted “properly,” adding that “to bring (Canadians) into our own armed forces is taking months.”

“Is somebody going to stick with it who’s coming from outside?” he added.

In total, the number of people in the CAF stands at 65,677, which is nearly 6,000 people shy of its own needs, come the year 2032.

When it comes to the CAF, it has been, in some regards, pushing a Liberal anti-life agenda on its members and forcing its members to take the COVID shots.

A CAF veteran, as reported by LifeSiteNews, due to Canada’s liberal euthanasia laws, has said she knows and has “proof” that no less than 20 of her colleagues were offered unsolicited state-sponsored euthanasia.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Despite this, Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

