Canada is on ‘a very dark and dangerous path,’ Ontario MPP warns about Emergencies Act

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament has come out against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s triggering of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protesters.

“Canada has embarked on a very dark and dangerous path,” said Randy Hillier, the Independent MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

“Justin Trudeau is using the War Measures Act … called the Emergencies Act, with all the same authorities as the War Measures Act, against … a peaceful civilian population who’s been engaged in dissent over public policy,” he specified. “We’re now using the War Measures Act for dissenting views on public policy.”

Hillier told reporter Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson that the War Measures Act, which was repealed in 1988 and replaced by the Emergencies Act, had been used to go to war against belligerent nations. He believes that triggering the “heavy-handed” measure was both completely unnecessary and unheard of, in liberal western countries, as a manner of quelling dissent.

“All the protests in our country would be over the moment the governments stated that they are turning to normal,” the MPP said. “A return to normal is now seen as a threat by Justin Trudeau.”

Hillier reminded viewers that he himself had spoken up against repressive COVID-19 restrictions in April 2020.

“A government that takes unlawful authorities against a people never returns them,” he recalled saying. “We were told that this unlawful grab of power in March of 2020 was for 2 weeks. It’s now … two years.”

Remarking on Trudeau’s statement that he does not “plan” to use the military, Hillier said that he has never heard of a government that grabbed unlawful authorities and did not use them. He encouraged viewers to “stand firm” and “not permit our government to abuse its authorities and to abuse the people of Canada.”

“You should never have to do things that are against your conscience and against your will to provide for your families,” he added.

The MPP compared the use of the War Measures Act by then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1970 — a decision that was highly controversial at the time, even though it was in response to political violence — to his son’s use of the Emergencies Act against what is essentially a street party, involving “bouncy castles.”

“This is — I think Brian Peckford said it well — using a sledgehammer to kill a fly,” Hillier said.

“But we also know that if you use a sledgehammer to kill a fly, you will miss. Many other things will be damaged in the process, but the fly will not be hurt. And I think that’s a message for Justin Trudeau.”

The MPP gave a stark recitation of Trudeau’s rhetorical crimes against the Canadian people, inciting them, sowing hatred among them, and turning them against each other.

“I’ve never seen Canadians so polarized,” Hillier said. “This has never, ever happened where an elected government has willfully and purposely gone out to incite Canadians against one another.”

In response to a question touching on the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab boasting of his influence on the Canadian Senate and the chance that Canada’s police and military will side with the protesters, Hillier merely reflected on the fight some Canadian veterans have fought for freedoms of girls in Afghanistan not to have their faces covered and to be able to go to school.

“I suspect that those same veterans have the same regard — or more — for freedom here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hillier believes that Justin Trudeau must be held to account for his hate-mongering, and that the only way this will happen “is for people to understand that legitimate government requires the consent of the governed.”

“The truckers show that a large number of Canadians are withholding their consent,” he added.

Emergencies Act will make solving certain mysteries more difficult

Right after Trudeau signaled his intention to trigger the Emergencies Act, there was a vote in Parliament on the Loyal Opposition’s motion to drop the repressive COVID-19 mandates still imposed on Canada despite other nations dropping theirs. Hillier said that he would “never forgive” the Liberal Party leader for his timing.

“He made that motion a test of loyalty for his caucus,” the MPP said. “He undermined our Parliament by telegraphing that he was going to institute the War Measures Act [sic] prior to that motion on lifting the mandates. And for that I will not forgive him. That was just a reprehensible maneuver on his part.”

Trudeau’s stubborn adherence to the hated COVID-19 mandates, which have cost many Canadians who refuse to take the controversial COVID-19 injections their jobs and almost all of them their ability to travel by air, sea, and rail, is somewhat of a mystery, especially as other western countries and American states have been dropping their restrictions.

“Their science is apparently different from Justin Trudeau’s science,” Hillier joked.

But the MPP also offered an ugly possibility — financial gain.

“Let’s not forget, Justin Trudeau’s foundation, the Trudeau Foundation, is profiting handsomely on every medical injection by Pfizer and Moderna in the world,” he stated. “The Trudeau Foundations collects a significant patent royalty on each one of those injections.”

Hillier added that many things have been happening that the Canadian public doesn’t know about because the media doesn’t report them. The MPP described the mainstream media as “provocative,” “antagonistic and even belligerent” against people opposed to Canada’s COVID-19 mandates.

This antagonism on the part of the media is yet another mystery, and Hillier is sure that “the implementation of the Emergencies Act” will make the answer to that mystery harder to find.

Nevertheless, the MPP also offered a note of hope.

“The truckers brought a great deal of hope … to the world. Let’s make sure we take that … hope and turn it into freedom,” he said.

Hillier’s interview was followed by a message from COVID-19 expert Dr. Paul Alexander, who has been working with the MPP. After praising the “tremendous” police in Ottawa, the researcher warned both Canadian police officers and members of the Canadian military that they should not take the still-experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

“These vaccines needed 15 years of follow-up” to assess for safety, Alexander assured his audience, saying that Canada’s health authorities have lied. He cajoled those in uniform who have not taken the jabs not to take them, and those who are partially jabbed not to take any more. For those who have already taken the risk, he had no words of reassurance.

“I cannot say that you will be alive in five years,” he said.

