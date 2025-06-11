Canada issues ‘Places of Pride’ stamps celebrating ‘2SLGBTQIA+’ history

The stamps were designed by LGBT artist Tim Singleton. His Instagram page includes posts reading 'everyone has an HIV status' and 'there's no place like homo.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — While some organizations are dropping their support for LGBT causes, the Canadian government is pushing full steam ahead by releasing stamps to celebrate “pride.”

On May 29, the Canada Post, a government-run organization, announced it is issuing “Places of Pride” stamps to mark “pivotal moments” in LGBT history.

“Canada Post announces Places of Pride, recognizing four vital places for 2SLGBTQIA+ in Canada,” the group wrote in a press release.

“From early meeting spots to safe spaces for community organizing, these spaces were often the backdrop to pivotal demonstrations and hosted events that shaped 2SLGBTQIA+ communities across the country – and Canadian society,” it continued.

READ: Canadian PM Mark Carney throws support behind Pride ‘Season’ at flag raising event

One “pride” stamp features a depiction of Club Carousel, Calgary’s first gay bar, opened in 1970 as a “safe space” for gender-confused and homosexual Canadians. Another depicts Hanlan’s Point Beach in commemoration of the 1971 Gay Day Picnic in Toronto, during which LGBT activists penned the “We Demand” letter to force LGBT “rights” into Canadian law.

The two remaining stamps highlight the 1977 Montreal Truxx bar raid protests, which led to Quebec’s ban on “discrimination” based on sexual orientation, and the 3rd North American Native Gay & Lesbian Gathering in 1990 where activists coined the term “Two-Spirit” to refer to gender-confused and homosexual Indigenous people.

The stamps were designed by LGBT artist Tim Singleton. Singleton’s Instagram page includes posts reading “everyone has an HIV status” and “there’s no place like homo.”

READ: Mark Carney pledges $1.5 million in taxpayer funds for LGBT ‘pride’ parades in Canada

The “Places of Pride” stamps are only the latest in the Canadian government’s attempt to force the LGBT agenda on its citizens.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Canada’s official tax collecting agency share an image of what appears to be two men holding a child to its X account. That post was followed with another that wished followers, “Happy Pride Month!”

Share











