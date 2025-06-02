Canada keeps COVID jab on immunization list for pregnant women after US halts recommendation

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization says pregnant women should still regularly get COVID shots as part of their vaccine schedule.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian scenario health officials with support from the federal government will continue to recommend the experimental mRNA COVID-19 despite the opposite happening in the United States.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) continues to say that pregnant women should still regularly get COVID shots as part of their regular vaccine schedule.

Last week, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they would no longer recommend the COVID shots for healthy pregnant women and children.

The fact pregnant women are still recommended to get the COVID shots comes even though Health Canada in February had to admit that “pregnant (and) breastfeeding individuals were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.”

Health officials had inferred that the COVID shots were safe for pregnant women, making the claim this was true due to “analysis of data collected through international COVID-19 immunization registries” that they say “to date have not revealed any maternal or neonatal safety signals.”

“There is real-world evidence on the safety profile and effectiveness of mRNA vaccination with large numbers of individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding, but currently less evidence on the use of the protein subunit vaccine,” health officials claimed.

Yetl, some of Canada’s top doctors are continuing to push the COVID shots for pregnant women.

Darine El-Chaar, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist from Ottawa, recently boasted to Canadian legacy media that the COVID shots are “safe vaccines.”

El-Chaar said recently to the Globe & Mail that the COVID shots “have been well documented to be effective in pregnancy, similar to non-pregnant people,” adding, “They actually have more benefits because of pregnant people’s vulnerable immune status.”

When it comes to the COVID shots, both the U.S. FDA said Pfizer and Moderna, two of the largest COVID vaccine manufactures, must expand its warnings to young men age 16-25 about the link between their experimental injections and heart diseases.

Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist who spoke to LifeSiteNews staff in 2023, has been calling for the immediate halt to “mRNA vaccinations in children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until the shots can be proven safe.”

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

Share











