Canada moves forward with digital identification for federal benefits seekers

Changes will be made to the Department of Employment and Social Development Act to 'enable the delivery of more integrated and efficient services across government.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian government will move ahead with digital identification for anyone seeking federal benefits, including seniors on Old Age Security.

Canada’s Department of Employment, in a recent note in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2025 budget, said that changes will be made to the Department of Employment and Social Development Act. The goal of the changes is to “enable the delivery of more integrated and efficient services across government.”

“These amendments would benefit all Canadians by enabling the development of more efficient and convenient government services,” reads the note, adding, “Modernizing legislative authorities to support information sharing and digital services would particularly benefit groups facing barriers due to outdated, paper-based processes, particularly seniors.”

The note did not give specific details of how Canadians’ personal information would be used “across government services.” However, the recent message comes only a few months after the government hired consultants to investigate a digital ID system.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian government hired outside consultants tasked with looking into whether or not officials should proceed with creating a digital ID system for all citizens and residents.

As per a May 20 Digital Credentials Issue memo, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, the “adoption” of such a digital ID system “may be difficult.”

Canada’s Department of Employment has said that such a digital ID system would not be mandatory and would remain “voluntary and will not replace existing in-person, mail, or telephone-based services.”

However, as late as February, the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s immigration ministry, as reported by LifeSiteNews, was secretly asking Canadians via surveys if they would accept a national identification program that would likely end up requiring each citizen to always have a type of “digital” passport on them.

Canada’s Privy Council research from 2023 noted that there is strong public resistance to the use of digital IDs to access government services.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre nonetheless sounded the alarm by promising to introduce a bill that would “expressly prohibit” digital IDs in Canada.

Digital IDs and similar systems have long been pushed by globalist groups like the World Economic Forum, an organization with which Carney has extensive ties, under the guise of ease of access and security.

Critics, however, have warned that the purpose of such a system is actually to centralize control over citizens. This opinion seems to be mirrored by the general public, with a Bank of Canada survey finding that Canadians are wary of a government-backed digital currency, concluding that a “significant number” of citizens would resist the implementation of such a system.

Carney has a history of backing central bank digital currencies and supported in 2023 “choking off the money” donated to the Freedom Convoy protests against COVID mandates.

