Trudeau govt orders millions of syringes in preparation for COVID-19 vaccine

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

OTTAWA, June 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian government has ordered 37 million syringes for eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to every single Canadian, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.

“We are also continuing to work to procure the other supplies needed for eventual mass vaccinations on a systemic level,” Anand said, CTV reported. “We are making sure that when a viable vaccine is discovered, Canada will be ready for its administration.”

No timetable has been set for delivery of the syringes, which are being supplied by Becton Dickinson Canada. The quantity would be almost enough for the entire country’s population.

“We do account for the maximum number of Canadians who may wish to be vaccinated,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

The news has raised concerns that taking the eventual vaccine may be compulsory, particularly in light of the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly refused to rule out doing so. “As to what sort of vaccination protocols will be in place, we still have a fair bit of time to reflect on that in order to get it right,” he said in April.

Vaccines are not mandatory for most people in Canada, which experts say is for the best, both in terms of practicality (particularly if there isn’t a large enough quantity for every citizen) and of enforcement. New Brunswick education minister Dominic Cardy is pushing legislation that would end philosophical, religious and other non-medical exemptions for vaccinating schoolchildren.

“The group that it really harmed was the very low-income people who had to take time off work to get their child immunized,” Dr. Noni MacDonald of Dalhousie University said, pointing to what happened when Australia tried to entice parents to vaccinate their children with tax credits. “And they got a double whammy. They not only didn’t get their child immunized, which meant they couldn’t go to daycare or go to school, but they also didn’t get the child tax credit.”

According to a recent poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, 60 percent of Canadians believe the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory and 40 percent do not, with the “should be mandatory” position turing out lower than Leger executive vice president Christian Bourque says he expected.

While the media often fixate on parents who oppose vaccines based on hotly-debated fears over side effects, they tend to overlook another group that supports vaccines in general while having an ethical conflict with vaccines derived from aborted babies’ cells. The Trudeau government is currently working with a Chinese firm on a COVID-19 vaccine derived from a line of cells from an aborted baby.

“Imposing penalties on, or denying benefits to, those who refuse to receive a vaccination is a violation of the Charter section 7 right to life, liberty and security of the person,” says the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. “If a person refusing a vaccine is doing so because of their religious or conscientious beliefs, it also violates freedom of conscience and religion as protected by section 2(a) of the Charter.”

Canada is estimated to have seen 93,700 cases of COVID-19 as of June 4, with 7,636 deaths and 51,685 recoveries. An estimated 62 percent of those deaths have been in nursing homes.

Readers can click here for LifeSiteNews’ continuing live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak all over the world, and click here to read, sign, and share LifeSite’s petition against governments forcing people to take vaccines, which has collected more than half a million signatures so far.