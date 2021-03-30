Canada halts AstraZeneca jab for people under 55 over blood clot concerns

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada is pausing the distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab from being given to people under 55, following numerous reports indicating that the product may be linked to blood clots.

Health Canada, the department of the Government of Canada responsible for national health policy, issued a statement yesterday from the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health, which includes the Chief Medical Officer of Health from each provincial and territorial jurisdiction, along with Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

“As Chief Medical Officers of Health, we are acting decisively with our unified position to pause the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada in those under age 55 at this time. We are taking this precautionary measure while Health Canada as the regulator completes its updated risk/benefit analysis based on emerging data,” the statement reads.

The announcement follows the publication of a report from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) which stated that the organization is concerned about the possibility of those who have received the AstraZeneca jab - particularly young women - forming blood clots.

“From what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age,” the NACI wrote.

Provinces across Canada have said that they are pausing the AstraZeneca jab until further notice.

To date around 300,000 people in Canada have received the AstraZeneca jab, with the agency saying they have not heard of any reports of blood clotting issues as of yet.

Health Canada’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma said last Tuesday that the government is in the process of adding the warning that the “vaccine” potentially increases the risk of blood clots.

“We are looking at potentially making changes to the monograph, the information that goes with the vaccine, to say that there have been reports of this type of rare clot, so if people have any of the symptoms of clots……make sure they go in and be seen,” said Sharma last Tuesday.

According to Sharma, symptoms of blood clotting from the jab show themselves as intense headaches, shortness of breath, and pain or tenderness in the legs.

Sharma said that those over 18, who can receive the shot, should “look up the risk and benefit” of the “vaccine” and that they are still looking at what types of “clots” may be associated with the AstraZeneca COVID jab.

In late February, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Health Canada had approved the abortion-tainted AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for use in Canadians over the age of 18.

At the time, however, the NACI said that it would be preferable for alternative coronavirus shot to be given to those over 65, due to their reported “superior efficacy.”

Despite this, Trudeau’s government said it would ignore the advice and administer it to people 65 years of age and older, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The AstraZeneca COVID jab has been under an intense international spotlight due to concerns over its safety and purported efficacy.

Multiple European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID jab after various reports of blood clotting.

Recent findings by a Norwegian research team regarding the AstraZeneca shot focused around the case of three health care workers, all under 50 who experienced severe thrombosis after getting the shot, with one of them dying from a brain hemorrhage.

Just last week, the European Medicines Agency added a blot clot warning to the AstraZeneca COVID jab after reports that 38 people who had received the jab developed blot clots. The same agency also approved the shot for use.

The U.S. government recently issued a warning regarding the efficacy of the AstraZeneca jab, with the pharmaceutical company claiming its product is 79 percent effective at stopping “symptomatic COVID-19” and “100 percent” effective at preventing hospitalizations.

Canadian government fails to inform Canadians ‘COVID injections’ are an ‘experimental product’

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews that there is no “verified evidence to date that these injections will contribute to herd immunity.”

“There is also no acknowledgment of the mounting accounts of severe injury and death following injections worldwide. This is a violation of the most fundamental principles of ethical health care, all provincial codes of ethics, and international agreements on human experimentation,” said Kuntz.

“This is not informed consent. This is fraud. The citizens of Canada deserve better. I suggest that this systemic violation of basic ethics will not go unnoticed. As more Canadians awaken to the fact that their trust has been violated, it will be incredibly difficult for our governments and health authorities to reclaim that trust.”

Kuntz also told LifeSiteNews that the government has failed to inform Canadians that all the coronavirus vaccines are still experimental products.

“The false and inaccurate information being provided to citizens by our governments and health authorities is incredibly disconcerting. I've just reviewed information on the BC government website on the possible reactions from these injections,” said Kuntz.

The British Columbia provincial governments website link to which Kuntz refers, claims that the “vaccines are safer than getting COVID,” and makes no mention of the fact they never passed stage 3 trials.

“No where do they indicate that this is an experimental product; that these products have not been given final approval as phase III safety trials have not been completed, that the long term impact of the injection of this never before used genetic technology is unknown, nor that these injections have not been proven to prevent infection or transmission,” Kuntz told LifeSiteNews.

Canada will purchase a total of 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID shot and among 1.9 million and 3.2 million additional doses through COVAX, which is “a global vaccine-sharing program.”

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection joins the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson jabs as those approved for use in Canada.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca developed its COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University. It is made through the cultivation of a weakened SARS-CoV-2 virus in the HEK-293 cell line, which is derived from the kidney of a baby girl aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level, as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, places like Ontario and New Brunswick have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

