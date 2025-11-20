Canada Post’s new Christmas stamp depicts the Holy Family

The Christmas stamps show Mary holding baby Jesus with Joseph by her side surrounded by a donkey and sheep.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Canada’s national postal service released new postage stamps depicting the Holy Family.

The stamps from Canada Post show Mary holding baby Jesus with Joseph by her side surrounded by a donkey and sheep.

Canada Post says the illustration on the stamp is set “beneath the bright shining star of Bethlehem with the Magi approaching in the distance.”

“This year’s Christmas stamp depicts a simple and nostalgic take on the Nativity scene. The subtle use of colour and shading brings the characters to the forefront, including Mary and Joseph with baby Jesus and the angel announcing Jesus’s birth,” Canada Post said.

The Holy Family illustration was done by artist Bex Morley and is available in a booklet of 12 domestic rate stamps.

While Canada Post has previously released Christmas stamps depicting the real and true nature of the season, it has also, as reported by LifeSiteNews, issued “Places of Pride” stamps celebrating ‘2SLGBTQIA+’ history.

While many MPs have openly spoken about the true meaning of Christmas, as reported here , Liberal MPs have not despite Canada bein a nation founded on Christianity.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, on October 23, 2023, the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) published “Discussion Paper On Religious Intolerance.” It characterized the celebration of holidays such as Christmas and Easter as forms of discrimination and religious intolerance.

This prompted some MPs to force then –Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to admit Christmas is “not racist.”

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to some historical records. Despite this, the CHRC said that the nation’s “history with religious intolerance is deeply rooted in our identity as a settler colonial state.”

In 2021, a federal court directive mandated that all references to Christmas holidays be removed from all court calendars; however, this directive did not come from a complaint but instead was an internal decision.

