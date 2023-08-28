Canada prepares game plan for US electing ‘far-right’ president in 2024, foreign minister reveals

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reportedly said that 'the other aspect of the question is more about knowing how we as a democracy are able to thwart the growth of the far right in our country, because it’s happening in the United States, it’s happening in Europe.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Amid increasing positive poll numbers for former U.S. President Donald Trump despite his recent court troubles, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has reportedly said the federal government is working on a “game plan” should the U.S. re-elect a “far-right” president in 2024.

As first reported by the National Post over a week ago, Joly made the comments in an interview she gave in French with a Montreal radio station.

Dylan Robertson of the National Post noted in his piece titled “Mélanie Joly pushes conspiracy theories about Pierre Poilievre” that Joly said, “Canada has been considering a ‘game plan’ for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year’s presidential elections.”

“We are certainly working on scenarios,” Joly is reported to have said.

She continued, saying to her interviewer, “Well, of course, you have to be ready. I think that we must certainly prepare several scenarios, because our political (and) economic reality is closely linked to what is happening in the United States.”

Joly said she will be working with “my colleagues and with the mayors, the provincial premiers, with the business community, with the unions, with everyone in the country, so that we are ready regardless of the election outcome.”

According to Robertson, “Joly drew an analogy to her government’s experience working with the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, which sought to limit long-established trade in crucial sectors.”

Joly noted during the radio interview that “the other aspect of the question is more about knowing how we as a democracy are able to thwart the growth of the far right in our country, because it’s happening in the United States, it’s happening in Europe.”

She then said to her interviewer that she thinks in “general” there is our “game plan, precisely to be able to manage what could be a rather difficult situation.”

“And well, I won’t go into detail, because I think it’s … we are certainly working on scenarios,” she observed.

Canada’s mainstream media in recent weeks launched a coordinated attack on the country’s opposition Conservative Party under its leader Pierre Poilievre, claiming he embraced “conspiracy” theories because he opposes the World Economic Forum. Poilievre fought back hard against these claims.

The reality is that Joly and other Canadian officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have ties to the globalist World Economic Forum, however.

As for Trump, he was booked into a Fulton County, Georgia jail last week after he voluntarily surrendered in response to a slew of felony charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

He then took the opportunity from his booking to make a return to X (formerly Twitter) by posting his mug shot. This posting went viral.

The Republican Party’s race to nominate its 2024 U.S. presidential candidate includes some well-known and popular contenders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, but the clear leader is Trump, who leads national polls by a large margin.

Trump did not attend the first Republican debate, instead choosing to do a one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson, which garnered millions of views.

As for Joly’s boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his Liberal party, recent polls show that were an election held today the opposition Conservatives under Poilievre would easily win a majority government.

Trudeau and his Liberal government have been plagued with scandals in recent months, notably regarding ongoing fallout from Beijing’s meddling in Canada’s elections.

Share











