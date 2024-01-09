Canada prepares to launch public inquiry into China’s alleged election meddling

The public inquiry, to be led by Conservative Judge Marie-Josée Hogue, comes after Justin Trudeau launched a failed investigation into allegations last year.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A public inquiry into alleged meddling in Canada’s two most recent federal elections by agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is set to start on January 29.

The investigation into allegations of CCP interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections will be led by Marie-Josée Hogue, a Conservative appointee to the Québec Court of Appeal.

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been slow in responding to allegations of CCP election meddling after announcing on September 7, 2023, that it would be launching a public inquiry led by Hogue.

The public inquiry comes after Trudeau launched a failed investigation into CCP allegations last year after much delay headed by “family friend” and former Governor General David Johnston, whom Trudeau appointed as “independent special rapporteur.”

Johnston quit as “special rapporteur,” after a public outcry last year after he concluded that there should not be a public inquiry into the matter. Conservative MPs demanded Johnston be replaced over his ties to both China and the Trudeau family.

The public inquiry also comes after Trudeau for months was opposed to the idea of launching a full public inquiry into CCP election meddling despite calls from the opposition to do so – and after his failed “special rapporteur,” attempt to launch his own internal investigation.

The inquiry comes at the same time Trudeau’s own Privy Council office has been quietly polling Chinese Canadians in British Columbia on how relations between the two countries could be improved, as per documents dated June 14, 2023, which were obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The polling was also done at a time when the Trudeau Liberal cabinet, instead of launching a public inquiry, had two reports commissioned by former CEO of the Trudeau Foundation, Morris Rosenberg, to investigate the matter.

To the surprise of no one, Rosenberg’s February 28 Report on the Assessment of the 2021 Critical Election Incident Public Protocol exonerated the Trudeau cabinet from any wrongdoing regarding potential election meddling.

Election meddling scandal implicates some of Trudeau’s top ministers

The potential meddling in Canada’s elections by agents of the CCP has many Canadians worried, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

On Monday, LifeSiteNews reported that one of Trudeau’s top ministers, Mary Ng, was called out as having allegedly received support from the CCP in the 2019 Canadian federal election.

Reports from September 2023 have noted how despite a continuous stream of evidence suggesting that CCP agents have interfered in Canada’s last two federal elections, the nation’s elections commissioner omitted any mention of China from her annual foreign interference report to Parliament.

According to retired director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Richard Fadden, as per a 2021 testimony to the same committee, subterfuge by Chinese agents in Canada is a fact of life.

“The great difficulty we have in Canada is the general public has trouble understanding that we’re threatened,” he noted.

“They’re after us, if I can use the vernacular, from a whole variety of perspectives,” he noted, adding, “And they’re after us in a negative sort of way.”

Besides election meddling, China and by extension the CCP has been accused of operating clandestine “police stations” in Canada and other nations.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that Conservative MPs confirmed the Chinese CCP operated police “stations” in multiple locations in Canada, which allegedly serve to target its citizens abroad, but no one has been held accountable yet for allowing this to happen.

The police stations are currently being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), including “formal diplomatic protests to the Chinese Ambassador.”

In September 2022, LifeSiteNews reported that these stations have been linked to the CCP’s official law enforcement agency, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB).

Share











