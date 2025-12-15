Canada releases new digital ID app for personal documents despite privacy concerns

The new GC Wallet is supposed to be a 'foundational component' of a controversial yet-to-come digital ID system.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Despite clear signs that most Canadians do not want a national digital ID, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has quietly released a new type of digital ID app on Google’s Play Store called GC Wallet.

The new app appeared on Google sometime late last week and was developed by Canada’s Employment and Social Development department. This is the same department, as reported by LifeSiteNews, that recently said it would move ahead with digital identification for anyone seeking federal benefits, including seniors on Old Age Security.

The new GC Wallet, say officials, is a “secure and convenient way to store and access your official digital credentials,” allowing users to keep important documents on it, such as temporary visas along with pilot licenses, and has an offline QR code function built in.

According to the government, the new GC Wallet is supposed to be a “foundational component” of a yet-to-come digital ID system that most likely will be expanded to a variety of documents.

The app was blasted on X by Kyle Kemper, the half-brother of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In an X post late last week, Kemper claimed the new app can “use your device’s camera to scan QR codes and import credentials issued by authorized institutions. Present your digital documents using dynamic QR codes or secure on-screen displays, making it easy to verify your identity and other information at airport boarding gates and other checkpoints.”

“The government of Canada has silently deployed a digital wallet on the Google Play Store for Digital ID. They have also cancelled an industry RFP process. I am digging into this and will offer detailed comments soon,” he wrote.

The GC Wallet is under development and, according to the feds, is “part of a limited Government of Canada pilot and is intended solely for use by approved participants.

The app is not available for broad public use at this time.

During COVID, the Canadian federal government released a digital-type app called ArriveCAN app for travel that was a form of digital ID. The app was riddled with technical glitches along with privacy concerns from users.

Last week, as reported by LifeSiteNews, without oversight from elected federal MPs, Canada’s Department of Immigration had research done to investigate a national ID system using digital passports for domestic use and how such a system would be enforced.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian government hired outside consultants tasked with looking into whether or not officials should proceed with creating a digital ID system for all citizens and residents.

As per a May 20 Digital Credentials Issue memo, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, the “adoption” of such a digital ID system may be difficult.”

Digital IDs and similar systems have long been pushed by globalist groups like the World Economic Forum, an organization with which Carney has extensive ties, under the guise of ease of access and security.

One of Canada’s most staunchly pro-life MPs, Leslyn Lewis, recently warned Canadians to be “on guard” against a push by the ruling Liberal Party to bring forth Digital IDs, saying they should be voluntary.

